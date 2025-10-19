Sam Rivers Bear attack claim spreads online as Limp Bizkit’s founding member dies

Sam Rivers from Limp Bizkit performs at Le Bataclan on June 15, 2015 in Paris, France. (Image via David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)

New rumors spread online after Limp Bizkit announced the death of one of its founding members, Sam Rivers, on Saturday, October 18.

Many social media users claimed that the celebrated bassist died following a bear attack. The assertion reportedly stemmed from an edit on Sam Rivers’ Wikipedia page. It mentioned a bear attack while camping as the cause of the death. A Facebook page, Rock News US, shared:

“Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has passed away at 48. According to his Wiki, Rivers was attacked by a rabid black bear while camping in Utah. This is a tragic and developing story.”

Another Facebook user, Shawn Benét, wrote:

“RIP Sam Rivers of Limb Bizkit

Apparently eaten by a bear while camping”

After many others cited Sam Rivers’ Wikipedia page as the source, the edit eventually got removed. As per the recent version on the online encyclopedia, the cause of the bassist’s death has remained undisclosed, as neither Limp Bizkit nor his family has revealed anything. Thus, the bear attack rumor remains unverified, as of this writing.

Limp Bizkit hails Sam Rivers as “a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human” as the metal band announces its founding member’s death

In 1994, Sam Rivers, Fred Durst, and John Otto founded their band in Jacksonville, Florida, which later welcomed members like DJ Lethal and Wes Borland. The group has remained active for nearly three decades, barring a hiatus between 2006 and 2009.

After he passed away on Saturday, October 18, the nu metal band announced the news via its social media platforms and penned a heartfelt tribute to its late founding member:

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔

Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat.”

The band described Rivers as “pure magic,” calling him the “pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.” The post continues:

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

Limp Bizkit members reflected upon the many moments they shared with Sam and added:

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”

The post attributed to Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, and DJ Lethal concluded:

“We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always.

Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends.”

Sam Rivers remained associated with Limp Bizkit, excluding his brief exit between 2015 and 2018. According to Loudwire, the musician told the Raising Hell author Jon Wiederhorn that he left the band due to a liver disease that was caused by excessive drinking. He revealed via the 2020 book:

“I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease. I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match.”

According to Wiederhorn’s book, Rivers was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, but he eventually recovered and joined Limp Bizkit back in 2018.