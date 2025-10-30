What does the 911 call reveal about Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers’ final moments?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers passed away on October 18, 2025, and a 911 call has revealed shocking details about his death. The audio, reportedly obtained by TMZ, suggests that Rivers was discovered in a pool of blood.



An incident report stated that the 48-year-old musician died in his bathroom in Florida after falling from the toilet seat. The news outlet reported that a deputy with the St John’s County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the report that a caller named Keely told law enforcement on a call that she found the band member's face down in the bathroom before she dialled 911.



Keely reportedly sobbed when first responders informed her that she would perform CPR on Rivers. She said she knew how to perform CPR when the dispatcher offered to teach her how to.



A fire rescue employee came on the line to inquire if the former instrumentalist was still breathing, and Keely started to panic:

"He's dying! He's dying! Please, I need to flip him over!"

She wanted to get off the phone to perform the CPR, but was advised to put the phone on speaker. She was also instructed to shout NOW whenever she made a chest compression.

A deputy arrived at the scene and continued the chest compressions until the St. John County Fire Rescue Team arrived and pronounced him dead.

More details on Sam Rivers’ death as new reports emerge

Rivers’ bandmates Fred Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal announced his passing on Instagram with an emotional message:

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic—the pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

Sam Rivers’ death was initially reported as a possible cardiac arrest. He was a founding member of the group, and his last performance with Limp Bizkit was in August 2025 at the UK Leeds Festival.

