Asmongold alleges Twitch CEO Dan Clancy partied after Emiru's alleged assault

Emiru criticizes Twitch handling of assault, Asmongold alleges CEO partied during incident (Image via Instagram / @asmongold)

Popular streamer Emiru, who has close to two million fans on YouTube and Twitch, spoke out against Twitch and Amazon after she was allegedly assaulted during a meet-and-greet at TwitchCon, according to indiatimes.com. This incident, which took place on the convention’s first day, has sparked concerns about how well the platform ensures creator safety.

Things took a turn when Asmongold, another streamer, claimed Emiru's comments on the livestream were aimed at Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch.

“She’s speaking about Dan Clancy himself btw..was out partying at an influencer event while this was happening,” Asmongold tweeted.

Emiru also indicated she planned to share more details about why she became emotional following the incident, noting,

“That sh*t kind of slipped out..there’s a lot of things that I haven’t wanted to talk about that I think I will probably be talking about when I get home.”

A video has surfaced showing the person involved in the incident walking out of the TwitchCon venue without being stopped or facing any immediate actions. The footage has led people to criticize the event’s security and how the situation was handled as it unfolded.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy responds to backlash

Dan Clancy talked about the backlash during a chat with journalist Taylor Lorenz. He spoke about the issue and admitted its seriousness but also mentioned how creators play a part in steering their communities.

“I do think that when you’re livestreaming… in many ways you can control your community,” Clancy said. “What happened yesterday… we care deeply… it's something we have to keep working on.” His response has drawn varied reactions, with some viewers calling it vague and lacking urgency.

After the incident other well-known creators responded to the backlash from the community, including Hasan Piker. Hasan claimed he was being criticized for skipping public events. He also called out some creators and platforms labeling them “drama farmers” who spread negativity online.

Asmongold revealed that Emiru was referring to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy when she mentioned Twitch representatives partying last night after she was assaulted pic.twitter.com/kjzEjkf58Q — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 18, 2025

Emiru alleges insufficient action by Amazon Head of Security and Twitch Head of Risk

During a livestream styled like a press conference, Emiru asked if Twitch would have acted about the situation if the assault footage hadn’t gained attention online. She also mentioned that as far as she knew, Twitch did not contact other creators holding meet-and-greets at the event after what happened.

“Even after the fact… as far as I know… other ppl who had meet and greets were not reached out to," she said, highlighting what she described as a lack of proactive response or accountability.

Clips from Emiru’s livestream shared on X (formerly Twitter), brought up more claims about how the platform managed the incident. She mentioned that Amazon's Head of Security and Twitch's Head of Risk gave the man accused of assaulting her just a 30-day ban at first.

She remembered that it took about an hour to turn the ban into an indefinite one after more backlash.