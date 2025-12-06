Why did FDA announce recall on Costco, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Publix Salad Dressings & Sauces? Reasons explored

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: A sign hangs outside of Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a company memo, the company plans to increase pay for most of its hourly workers to more than $30-per-hour. This news comes as Costco Teamsters union members have voted in favor of a nationwide strike if a new contract deal isn't reached ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The FDA pulled back more than 4,000 cases of condiments made by Ventura Foods because tiny bits of plastic might be hiding in some batches, as per All recipes. They started the recall right away.

These items include salad dressings and sauces sold at deli counters - stuff found in big stores such as Costco or Publix. They’ve shown up across 27 different states so far. Officials are teaming up with the company to get them off shelves quickly. Even though no injuries have been reported, it’s better to be safe than regret.

Several popular sauces and dressings recalled over plastic contamination

Several sauces and dressings from shelves are recalled because tiny bits of black plastic turned up in the dried onions they use - eating those could harm people. Publix’s Deli Carolina-Style Mustred BBQ Sauce is part of this - with SKU 10 026700 16964 6, lot number B28725 being flagged.

Costco isn’t spared either; their Service Deli Caesar Dressing, under SKU 0 26700 19376 7 and lots between B28025 and B29225, made the list. Also included: Costco Food Court Caesar Dressing that expires around March 4, 2026. Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch went too - that one tagged with SKU 0 26700 19192 3, batch MFG102725H.

Monarch Italian Salad Dressing follows suit - lot B29525, product code 7 67367 00518 4. Sysco’s creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch dip got caught here as well - product ID 7 34730 53243 1, made on date MFG101625H.

Then there's Ventura’s own brand Caesar dressing, marked by code 00 026700 17360 8 and lot P27525. Pepper Mill has two entries - their Regal Caesar (SKU 0 93901 72607 0, lot H29025) plus Creamy Caesar (code 0 93901 78134 5, same lot), as reported by Allrecipes.

On top of that, Costco yanked certain versions of their Caesar salad and chicken sandwich served at counters or eateries. These goods reached only seven store chains but spread out across 42 states - from Arkansas clear through to Wisconsin. If you’ve bought any, don’t eat them. Instead, toss them away - or take back where you picked them up and get your money returned.

Health pros say checks on labels and batch numbers matter - especially after a recall hits. Shops and eateries should go through stock now, pulling anything flagged without delay. Folks using these goods ought to keep up with alerts from trusted sources, then toss or send back items right away; tiny bits of junk in food might still cause big problems.

