"Why would you even go there?": George Santos calls out Milo Yiannopoulos over the latter's blunt remark about Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk has not responded to Milo Yiannopoulos' claims so far (Image via Getty)

During an appearance on the TimCast on Saturday, December 6, George Santos called out Milo Yiannopoulos when the latter started making certain claims about Charlie Kirk.

Charlie died in September this year. In the recent episode, host Tim Pool questioned Milo about whether Ben Shapiro was making the right claim that Charlie’s wife, Erika, had reportedly killed him. However, Yiannopoulos dismissed the same.

The political commentator added that he has been watching Erica “religiously”, describing her as the queen. He further stated:

“I’m always a couple of days behind watching on the show because I’ve got, you know, got stuff going on, but, but, somebody tweeted today that Candace said that she believed that they were about to get a divorce. I think he was gay.”

While Milo Yiannopoulos repeated his claim, George Santos intervened and said:

“You do know that I’ve criticized, like, I, this is, I’m sorry Tim. But like why would you even go there? Like, to say something like that. No, no, the man’s dead. You’re calling now you can say they are getting divorced.”

Milo mentioned that people speak the truth only when someone passes away. However, George disagreed with Yiannopoulos.

Milo Yiannopoulos had reacted to Charlie Kirk’s death this year

Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University in September 2025. While Milo’s comments on the late political activist have been trending everywhere, the duo reportedly met each other on a few occasions, specifically when they had to speak to the youth, as per The Dallas Express.

A day after Charlie Kirk’s demise, Milo Yiannopoulos announced his return on X (formerly Twitter). The latter retired a few years ago, following a series of events, including his exit from Breitbart News.

Milo wrote on X that he was un-retiring and followed it with another post, which reads:

“I’d like to do a series of open-air events on US campuses this fall. Keen to hear from student groups and experienced promoters. m@milo.net.”

According to The Dallas Express, he even wrote in another post:

“They killed the nice guy. Probably a tactical error.”

Although Milo Yiannopoulos claimed in the recent interview that Charlie Kirk was gay, he later praised the entrepreneur for the process he followed when it came to organizing and fundraising. Apart from that, Milo also claimed that Kirk was the best in business and a brilliant “networker” at the same time.

As of this writing, the conversation video has received more than 100,000 views. However, Erika Kirk has not responded to Milo’s claims on any platform. Apart from his association with Breitbart News, Yiannopoulos is also known as the co-founder of The Kernel and has created headlines for his opinions on various topics on social media.