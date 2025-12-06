How did Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Justin May’s relationship unfold? Timeline explored as the couple ties the knot

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY - MAY 15: (L-R) Sammi Giancola and Justin May attend Sammi Giancola's gender reveal with MTV's Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV)

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has officially begun a new chapter with longtime partner Justin May. The pair met after Sammi’s engagement to Christian Biscardi ended and now they are married. The “Jersey Shore” star wed May in an elegant ceremony on December 4, surrounded by family, friends, and several original cast members from the MTV franchise.

The celebration featured luxurious touches, including a champagne concierge, a lively dance floor, and a dramatic white train that accompanied Giancola’s strapless mermaid-style wedding gown.

The couple made a grand entrance into their reception to ABBA’s “Gimme Gimme Gimme,” with sparklers lighting up the room as they were introduced as the “new Mr. and Mrs. May.”

Their first dance was set to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, performed on a floor filled with mist. Later, Giancola changed into a rhinestone-lined second gown with a thigh-high slit, pairing the look with strappy white heels.

The wedding took place at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with MTV cameras rolling as confirmed by insiders.

The venue is also known for hosting Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding in 2022.

Sammi Giancola and Justin May relationship timeline

Giancola and May made their relationship public in November 2021, marking the first official acknowledgment of their partnership.

May proposed in March 2024, and the couple shared the news the following month. Giancola wrote,

“Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24 The easiest question I’ve ever answered … happiest and luckiest girl in the world,” adding, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” May also posted, “She said yes! Can’t wait to marry my best friend!”

During a November 2024 episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” Giancola shared that she had suffered a miscarriage after IVF.

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” she said during a November 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating.”

In February, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret. Baby May due August 2025,” the caption of the couple's joint Instagram post said. “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!”

On August 20, 2025, Giancola confirmed the arrival of their baby boy, writing,

“Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby… Vincent Keith May. After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are,” she gushed. “Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice Thank you God.”

Giancola and May’s relationship has been marked by major milestones.