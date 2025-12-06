Fruity Pebbles revives a nostalgic ’90s flavor favorite: Details explored

Fruity Pebbles Revives Nostalgic ’90s Flavor With New Cinnamon Pebbles Release (Image via Instagram / @cereallife)

Fruity Pebbles is introducing a new addition to its lineup, bringing back a nostalgic flavor that longtime fans will recognize. The brand has officially announced Cinnamon Pebbles, a cereal that blends crispy flakes with a cinnamon taste and subtle notes of vanilla. According to the brand, the warm flavor profile is designed to appeal to fans seeking both nostalgia and a new breakfast option.

"This gluten-free cereal is a delicious option for cinnamon lovers of all ages," Fruity Pebbles website said. "Cinnamon PEBBLES flips the switch from ordinary to awesome with every spoonful. Less Blah. More Yabba Dabba Doo!"

Fruity Pebbles is bringing back Cinnamon Pebbles, which was discontinued in 2001. It briefly returned in 2017 but has been off shelves since then. #INorOUT on #HOTLINE at 5:25. pic.twitter.com/ByAtU8MVzy — Dave Weekley (@weekley) December 3, 2025

Cinnamon Pebbles joins Post’s permanent cereal lineup

Cinnamon Pebbles, which have been recently introduced, will be a permanent part of Post cereals. The cereal can be enjoyed with milk or used in the preparation of homemade sweets, providing flexibility for those who prefer sweet or savory items as part of their morning meal. The Fruity Pebbles implies that the taste can be added to snacks like cereal treats or even topped off on dishes like Churro Cheesecake Bites.

The Cinnamon Pebbles might not be new to the brand's followers. In 2017, the company also launched a variant of Cinnamon Pebbles, despite the cereal not having been sold in grocery stores for the past seven years. It has not been confirmed whether the new release is a reformulated version or a revival of the earlier product. According to the announcement, the cereal will be “available at select retailers nationwide beginning in January.”

Cinnamon Pebbles will launch their products in January. It will be available in three size varieties: a 2-ounce single-serve cup, an 11-oz. box and a 19.5-oz. family-size box. The national availability will target both fans of the 1990s taste and new purchasers of a cereal that is dominated by cinnamon.

With the diversification of Fruity Pebbles, the introduction of Cinnamon Pebbles is part of a larger trend in which brands are reintroducing old favorites with modern flavor variations. Its mixture of cinnamon, vanilla tones and the trusted cereal texture will help the new offering appeal to both longtime lovers and younger consumers who are testing the variety of breakfast products.