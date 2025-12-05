Why was Raul Malo rushed to the ER? Country-rock legend falls ill as Nashville tributes push forward

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Country music star Raul Malo was rushed to the emergency room on Thursday - December 4, 2025 - amid his ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer. The Mavericks frontman was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2024 and the band continued to tour after his diagnosis until September this year when he said that "things have taken a turn."

His wife informed his fans on Thursday that they had to rush Malo to the hospital. She shared a close-up photo of their intertwined hands but didn't share any more details about the emergency hospitalization.

She did say that the country star is now "stable and ready to fight."

Raul Malo's wife also shared her excitement for the two-night show that was scheduled the day after he was rushed to the ER.

When The Mavericks frontman shared his cancer update in September in an Instagram post, he said that his colon cancer had since developed into leptomeningeal disease, which affects his brain and spinal cord.

They had to cancel their shows for the remainder of 2025, as he said that "it's time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering."

However, they scheduled two shows at the Ryman Auditorium as a tribute to his legacy.

A 2-night show honoring Raul Malo's legacy in music kicks off on December 5

'Dance the Night Away: A 35 Year Musical Legacy Celebration Honoring Raul Malo' is a two-night show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 5 and 6.

The Mavericks announced the show last month, just months after they cancelled the rest of their shows for 2025 amid their frontman's battle with stage 4 cancer that has started to affect his brain.

In their statement for the tribute show, The Mavericks described it as:

"A 2-night tribute show in honor of Raul and the band's decades-long history and contributions to American and Latin music, these special evenings will feature guest appearances from an exceptional lineup of friends and artists performing selections from The Mavericks' storied catalog of classics."

They also shared the list of performances fans can expect to take part in the two-day event. It includes, Nicole Atkins, Ray Benson, Emily West, Chuck Mead, Jesse Dayton, JD McPherson, Jeff Hanna, and Joshua Ray Walker.

They will all be performing on the first night along with many others, and more will be featured for the second show.

The Mavericks also previously announced that while Raul Malo won't be able to perform, he will be in attendance. But it remains to be seen if he will be able to attend the show with his latest health development.

Raul Malo started his radiation therapy in September. He also said in his Instagram update in September that he will likely have to undergo chemotherapy and that he's also looking at alternative therapies to hopefully beat his illness.