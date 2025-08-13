Who was Spencer Hatcher’s mom? All about Holly Hatcher as rising country music star speaks out following her murder

Spencer Hatcher's mother was murder by an intruder on Sunday, August 3 (Image via Facebook/spencer.hatcher.996638)

Up-and-coming country musician Spencer Hatcher recently suffered a personal tragedy after his mother was murdered in a home invasion on Sunday, August 3.

The Timberville couple, Michael and Holly, were at their home when they were attacked by a person identified as Kevin Walker. The intruder fatally stabbed Spencer’s mother. The singer’s father faced serious injuries before he shot and killed the attacker, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (VA) confirmed in a statement.

“Deputies immediately responded to the scene and located a male subject outside the residence that was determined to be the caller and the owner of the home. The caller, Mr. Michael Hatcher, a 65 y/o male was suffering from visible injuries sustained during the home invasion and subsequent altercation with the armed intruder. Another male subject was located in the driveway outside the home and was determined to be deceased.”

It continues:

“This individual was later identified and determined to be Mr. Kevin Moses Walker, a 41 y/o male of Pikesville, MD. Deputies entered the home and located a female victim of the home invasion, Mrs. Holly Hatcher, a 62 y/o resident of the home and wife of Michael, who was determined to be deceased.”

According to an obituary on Grandle Funeral Home’s website, Holly Hatcher, 62, was a teacher for nearly two decades. She was employed at John C. Myers Elementary School, where a public memorial service will be held on August 16 at 6:00 pm. Holly and Michael shared three sons, including Spencer Hatcher.

After her passing, WHSV-TV spoke with Emma Kimble, an ex-student of the late elementary school teacher. Kimble described Holly Hatcher as great and welcoming, while adding:

“She was just — there are no words to describe how kind and selfless Holly was. She was just so selfless.”

Spencer Hatcher and his family gave a joint video statement with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

A few days after the incident, the country singer and his father, Michael, spoke in a joint video statement with Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. Spencer Hatcher mentioned that they will not address the speculations or rumors:

“What we want to speak about is not any of the speculation because this is a highly unusual event. There’s been a lot of rumors, but we’re coming to you this evening with just the facts that we know. There is no question in these facts. This is what we know and this is coming from the investigation and the things that have been determined as factual from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.”

After Spencer concluded, his father, Michael Hatcher, started speaking while reflecting upon the tragedy. He said:

“There’s no way for you to know the trauma and the pain and the unanswered questions that I have had, that my three sons - Dane, Spencer, and Connor - have had, Holly’s family has had, and my mom and my two sisters have had about this terrible tragedy.”

Michael acknowledged and thanked the community members for the love, kindness, and support they showed after the tragedy, claiming it made the loss “much more bearable.” He further shared his gratitude towards the Rockingham County law enforcement officers for their efforts, while providing consistent assistance to the family.

Michael welled up as he spoke about the grief he and his loved ones have been experiencing. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson stepped in and shared some kind words for Holly Hatcher and her family. He went through the police department’s previous press release from August 5 to detail what happened on Sunday night.

Sheriff Hutcheson then shared a timeline that investigators from Rockingham County and the Virginia State Police determined. According to the county sheriff, the offender rented a campsite and took a cavern tour at Endless Caverns on Friday, August 1. Later that day, he bought a sleeping bag and a large knife from Timberville Walmart.

Sheriff Hutcheson mentioned the Virginia State Police received a report of an abandoned disabled vehicle on Saturday. It was believed to be involved in a crash on Endless Caverns road. The state troopers found a parking pass for the resort.

Later, they found the Endless Caverns store had been broken into and seemingly damaged by a motor vehicle, consistent with the earlier discovery. While no items were stolen, the police were able to identify the offender.

The suspect wasn’t located until the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Michael, Spencer Hatcher’s father, on Sunday at 11:58 pm. Sheriff Hutcheson confirmed that his department received no calls before the incident. Talking about the incident, he remarked:

“[This is] definitely a highly unusual, apparently a completely random [attack] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind. […] This is 31 years in law enforcement for me, I have never seen anything like it in my entire career.”

The sheriff confirmed that the investigators will continue to probe into the case and provide updates, first and foremost, to the Hatcher family. He reiterated that no charges have been filed as the offender is also dead.