Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Livestream, lineup, and more explored

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is getting ready for a big 2025 show after celebrating 100 years. This yearly gathering features huge character balloons, marching bands, and performers both famous and new.

It started back in 1924 when Macy’s opened its main store in NYC. By 1927, they brought out their first large helium balloon - Felix the Cat. In 1948, TV coverage across the country turned it into a beloved holiday highlight. Find out how to watch this year, plus what stars might appear in the 2025 roster.

2025 Macy’s Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on NBC, with Peacock and streaming options available

Thanksgiving’s getting close, so excitement's building for the 2025 Macy’s parade - a yearly favorite pulling in huge crowds across the country. This time around, things start at 8:30 a.m., with NBC handling the broadcast; you can tune in on regular TV or go live through Peacock.

Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker are back as hosts, bringing energy like always, while Hoda Kotb joins them - still a fan favorite despite stepping away earlier from the Today show. If you want something more interactive, check out Peacock’s “Multiview,” which lets you switch between camera views to see floats, acts, and balloons up close. You’re not stuck with one option either - you could use Hulu + Live TV, Sling, or Fubo if you prefer watching online instead.

Anyone heading out early on Thanksgiving - for runs, cooking, or trips - can catch NBC’s replay at 2 p.m., so you won’t skip the fun, even if games are on. Instead of just TV, viewers get live streams alongside regular airings; because of that, the 2025 Macy’s Parade stays lively, easy to watch, and packed with holiday spirit wherever you are.

