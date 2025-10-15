Who is Bryan Andrews? Country singer lashes out at ICE in unfiltered video, gets accused of being 'woke'

Country singer Bryan Andrews receives backlash over anti-ICE video. (Image via Instagram/@bryanandrewsmusic)

Country singer Bryan Andrews recently voiced his thoughts against ICE deportations and Christians supporting these actions. On Wednesday, he had a "CRASH OUT", as the video is titled on Instagram.

Shot inside a car, the clip began with Bryan urging everyone to "wake the f*ck up". He condemned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for sharing "hyped" videos of ICE agents forcibly dragging people out of their houses and detaining them with no due process.

Bryan slammed those who apparently enjoyed watching these clips and cheered for the ICE. The singer then aimed his jabs at some Christians:

"You don't get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and f*cking laugh when families are torn apart outside the court houses and people trying to come here the right ways."

Bryan continued:

"You don't get to call yourself a Christian, and then think it's OK that the highest court in the f*cking land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to f*cking target people because they are brown or speaking Spanish."

The singer said he felt disgusted that he had to be grouped in the same category as these people when others think of Christians in the United States. Alluding to Jesus sacrificing his life for people, Bryan claimed these ICE supporters were not Christians.

The musician accused these individuals of using Christianity as a shield they hide behind when they need to justify the hate inside their hearts.

Following Bryan Andrews' outburst, several MAGA supporters called him 'woke', adding that the singer just committed a "career suicide" by putting out this video.

"Can't be Christian if you follow the law? Intresting take", mocked one person.

Several people said they had never heard of Bryan Andrews, adding that even if he had been a country singer, he would now be canceled. Some compared him to Texas band The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, whose musical career was affected after they critiqued former President George W. Bush in 2003.

"WAS a rising country star. He's finished. He can now tour with the Dixless Chicks", wrote an X user.

"I'd say he's Dixie Chicking himself, but someone would have had to heard of him first to end his career", said another.

A few others, on the other hand, praised Bryan for using his platform to speak out against ICE.

"He's always speaking the truth. Definitely the type of white person using his privilege and power to speak out against you racist white people", remarked an individual.

"Just followed him. Great guy! Great musician! Thanks for the suggestion!", quipped another.

Bryan Andrews claims he is aware of the backlash he would receive due to his political opinions

Bryan Andrews, 29, from Missouri, rose to fame on TikTok when he started sharing his music on the platform. In his anti-ICE video on Wednesday, Bryan revealed he often gets told by others to focus on his music instead of engaging in politics.

However, Bryan Andrews claimed he could not stay numb to all the ICE atrocities he stumbled upon online and had to voice his thoughts through his music and platform. Bryan said:

"I knew being a country artist, I was gonna get some backlash for the things I was about to say. And I knew that I was risking my career because of it, because I'm a small artist who didn't have a big fanbase to fall back on already."

Bryan Andrews claimed he regretted not speaking out about the situation sooner. He said he would rather have his label drop him because of the video and lose his career than be silent. He ended the video with a small snippet of his upcoming socio-political single that would drop on Thursday.