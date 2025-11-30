When does Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Nordstrom Inc.)

Nordstrom Rack's Cyber Monday event ties into a longer stretch of holiday discounts launching near the end of November, often right after Thanksgiving. For 2025, bargain hunters saw price cuts pop up as early as Friday, November 21, continuing through the weekend and hitting the deepest reductions on Cyber Monday (December 1) itself.

Because sales last this long, people have more breathing room to check options at physical stores or online, grabbing steals before hot picks vanish. Instead of rushing, buyers get about seven to 14 days filled with savings - mixing head starts with digital-only drops - so finding good prices feels less stressful.

Nordstrom Rack launches early Cyber Monday deals on winter clothes and shoes

Nordstrom Rack jumps the gun on holiday sales, launching Cyber Monday bargains ahead of schedule. Now’s the chance to save up to 70% on winter clothes and shoes - such as Levi’s tough jackets, warm Columbia fleece, Ugg slippers, or Merrell trail boots.

Beyond that, select reduced picks get another cut, slashing prices by an extra 40%, so deal seekers won’t want to miss this moment to stock up on key winter items. Whether you’re after comfy layers or solid outdoor kit, this early sale kicks things off fast - perfect for presents or upgrading your chilly-month outfits.

As Cyber Monday gets closer, Nordstrom Rack has dropped early steals on clothes, footwear, or gear for both women and men - big price cuts show up everywhere. Women might score Puma Palermo leather kicks at $36 instead of $80, a Levi's canvas zip-up jacket now $38 down from $200, while the Faherty merino blend sweater hits $90 from $188.

The Nordstrom cashmere cardigan sits at $80, slashed from $169; Hunter booties go for $90 rather than $120, plus Ugg slippers cost $100 not $130 anymore. A Columbia fleece jacket runs $40 compared to its old $70 tag, Joe’s wide-leg jeans sit at $40 once priced at $218, then there’s the Sam Edelman quilted piece with patch pockets marked $31 from $180 earlier.

Tahari’s wool coat? Now $63 instead of $380 - and those puffy lace-ups by Sorel are just $25, dropped sharply from $140. For men, the Boss Chelsea boots available at $115 against their prior $230 rate. Cole Haan derby shoes come in at $36 formerly sold at $298, whereas the Columbia channel-quilted jacket stands at $60 was $100.

DKNY pullovers drop to $30 used to be $119, Merrell hiking pairs land around $65 previously tagged $90, but now the plush car coat made by Cole Haan blends wool features with less pay: $120 instead of $295 earlier. Grab a crewneck sweater from Nordstrom Men’s line for $90 today when it rang up $165 previously, Rhone utility jackets fall near $90 were $198, Polo Ralph Lauren hoodies dip to $80 once set at $168, along with Levi’s water-resistant puffer hoodie that clocks in at $80 and no longer $200.

These heavy reductions cover branded picks, laid-back fits, cold-weather must-haves - so jumping into this pre-Cyber Monday deal wave means updating your closet without draining funds.

