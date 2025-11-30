When does Levi's Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Levi's Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday 2025 falls on December 1, yet Levi’s seems to have started holiday sales way before that. Signs point to deals looking a lot like past seasons - discounts popped up from November 25 onward, lasting into the main event, the Cyber Monday.

Certain areas have already seen price cuts before Black Friday even arrived, hinting at longer-lasting bargains on classic jeans and everyday clothing items. The brand's treating Cyber Monday like one of its top online moments, pushing deep reductions on key denim picks, jackets, shirts, plus fresh seasonal gear. Since shoppers might use it for self-upgrades or jump-start gift buying, prices should hit yearly lows on favorite pairs and hot styles just before holidays get hectic.

Levi’s Cyber Monday lineup goes live with dozens of styles marked down and ready to shop

Levi’s just dropped their Cyber Monday deals, so people are diving into what might be the largest collection this season. Right now, there's 34 different clothes on offer - some you can grab locally if it suits your spot. You’ll find sizes across the board: mens, womens, plus-sizes included. Use filters for waist options between 23 and 58, inseams from 28 to 38, tops ranging XS up to 6XL, or pick styles like slim, straight, skinny, classic, tapered, athletic, even regular.

You’ll find jeans, jackets, trucker styles, outerwear, tees, henleys - stuff that moves from flexible denim to stiff, old-school cuts. Think 505™ Regular Straight or 511™ Slim, maybe a 541™ Athletic Taper; there’s also 314 Shaping Straight, 724 High Rise, 711 Skinny, plus the tight 721 High Rise cut. Seasonal picks pop up too - like fleece-trimmed truckers or fake leather bikes.

Deals start around 40 - 50% off, then extra drops hit when you pay online for certain things. Colors? Dark, mid, pale blues, sure - but also black, white, brown, gray, tan. Some items show “top seller” tags, while price labels warn deals might change fast - the low rates now won’t last forever, so if you’re after solid jeans or cold-weather gear cheap, better move quick.

