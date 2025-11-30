Type keyword(s) to search

How long would Adidas Cyber Monday sale last? Dates and more explored

Discover how long Adidas’ Cyber Monday deals run, including discounts on sneakers, apparel, and accessories. Learn the sale dates, top picks, and what items shoppers should watch for this season.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Sunday 11/30/2025 at 12:06PM EST
    Adidas Cyber Monday (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

    With the holiday sale weekend winding down, folks are rushing to grab last-minute Cyber Monday bargains - Adidas is right in the thick of it. Shoppers today are focusing on go-everywhere picks and basics from the label, like do-it-all shoes or super-soft pants. Until December 3, you can save up to 40% using code CYBER, letting buyers snag top-rated kicks and those barely-there tights everyone wants before prices jump back.

    Adidas Cyber Monday highlights

    As Cyber Monday starts, Adidas drops tons of offers on shoes, clothes, and extras - shoppers can grab solid sporty or casual items with deep price cuts. One top pick? The Gazelle Bold Sneakers now cost $84 instead of $120; they’re trendy platform kicks with 18 shades to choose from, built with steady support plus a thick rubber base ideal for strolling.

    When it comes to tights, the All Me 7/8 Pair dips to $25, originally $60 - they’ve got a snug high waist along with airy material known for feeling great whether you're moving fast or just hanging around. Another standout deal: the Run 70s 2.0 Kicks fall to $53 from $70, packing Cloudfoam padding that keeps your feet happy while walking far or dashing through chores.

    Cozy winter clothes are discounted right now - grab the Essentials Fleece Oversized Crew Sweatshirt for $28 instead of $55. The Beyond Spacer Mock Layer Sweatshirt drops to $38 from $90, built to work as a flexible inner layer. Then there's the Go-to Fleece Jacket slashed to $30 down from $100, perfect when heading out in cold weather. You can pick up the Prime 7 Backpack for just $35; people like it because it’s tough, holds plenty, and feels good on your back.

    Check out the All Me Light Support Rib Long Line Bra at $30 - it gives gentle hold without sacrificing ease. There's also the Designed for Training Tee priced at $16, made with fabric that pulls sweat away fast. The oversized All SZN Fleece Hoodie comes in seven shades and costs only $29. Step into the Gazelle Indoor Shoes for $96 - they mix suede with leather so they last longer while staying comfy.

    Lastly, the Swift Run 1.0 Shoes hit a low of $60 after starting at $80, packing EVA foam underfoot, bounce-back cushioning, plus a light build great for strolls, workouts or daily wear - this deal makes Adidas' Cyber Monday event a solid chance to refresh both sporty and laid-back outfits without missing on function or look.

