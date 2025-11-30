How long would Adidas Cyber Monday sale last? Dates and more explored

Adidas Cyber Monday (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

With the holiday sale weekend winding down, folks are rushing to grab last-minute Cyber Monday bargains - Adidas is right in the thick of it. Shoppers today are focusing on go-everywhere picks and basics from the label, like do-it-all shoes or super-soft pants. Until December 3, you can save up to 40% using code CYBER, letting buyers snag top-rated kicks and those barely-there tights everyone wants before prices jump back.

Adidas Cyber Monday highlights

As Cyber Monday starts, Adidas drops tons of offers on shoes, clothes, and extras - shoppers can grab solid sporty or casual items with deep price cuts. One top pick? The Gazelle Bold Sneakers now cost $84 instead of $120; they’re trendy platform kicks with 18 shades to choose from, built with steady support plus a thick rubber base ideal for strolling.

When it comes to tights, the All Me 7/8 Pair dips to $25, originally $60 - they’ve got a snug high waist along with airy material known for feeling great whether you're moving fast or just hanging around. Another standout deal: the Run 70s 2.0 Kicks fall to $53 from $70, packing Cloudfoam padding that keeps your feet happy while walking far or dashing through chores.

Cozy winter clothes are discounted right now - grab the Essentials Fleece Oversized Crew Sweatshirt for $28 instead of $55. The Beyond Spacer Mock Layer Sweatshirt drops to $38 from $90, built to work as a flexible inner layer. Then there's the Go-to Fleece Jacket slashed to $30 down from $100, perfect when heading out in cold weather. You can pick up the Prime 7 Backpack for just $35; people like it because it’s tough, holds plenty, and feels good on your back.

Check out the All Me Light Support Rib Long Line Bra at $30 - it gives gentle hold without sacrificing ease. There's also the Designed for Training Tee priced at $16, made with fabric that pulls sweat away fast. The oversized All SZN Fleece Hoodie comes in seven shades and costs only $29. Step into the Gazelle Indoor Shoes for $96 - they mix suede with leather so they last longer while staying comfy.

Lastly, the Swift Run 1.0 Shoes hit a low of $60 after starting at $80, packing EVA foam underfoot, bounce-back cushioning, plus a light build great for strolls, workouts or daily wear - this deal makes Adidas' Cyber Monday event a solid chance to refresh both sporty and laid-back outfits without missing on function or look.

