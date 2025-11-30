Who is Keith Castillo? Influencer slammed over handing machetes and booze to homeless people in bizarre stunt

Keith Castillo, who goes by PovWolfy, has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for distributing machetes and booze to the homeless people (Image via Instagram/@povwolfy)

Social media star Keith Castillo recently went viral for an unusual reason. The TikToker has made several videos handing over alcohol and cigarettes to homeless people, but in one of the recent clips, he was seen giving away 18-inch machetes.

Keith Castillo, better known as PovWolfy, has over 53,000 followers on Instagram. At the same time, his TikTok handle has more than 397,800 followers. According to the New York Post, Castillo, who hails from Corpus Christi, Texas, was heard offering a machete to a homeless person in a recent video:

“Here, want one of these?”

An individual replied:

“Hell yeah, man.”

A woman was seen demanding another machete from Keith Castillo, who reportedly bought them in bulk, according to the New York Post. The Instagrammer told the tabloid that he got them for less than $5 each from online retailer Harbor Freight. He had captioned the video:

“Keeping the homeless in the streets safe”

In a previous clip shared across different platforms, Castillo gave away booze and machetes. Apart from his videos focused on the homeless, the TikTok star also created clips of himself throwing edible items at speeding vehicles.

Netizens slam Keith Castillo, aka PovWolfy, for handing machetes to the homeless

While the TikToker’s bizarre social media stunt got him media coverage, a section of internet users also criticized him. Some asked about the legality of his actions, while others slammed him for seemingly demeaning the homeless individuals.

“you know if they comit a crime with it, you're getting charged,” a user asked under the TikTok clip.

“how can people find this funny,” another user stated.

“Isn’t he automatically partially responsible for any crime done with them now?,” one user commented.

“ooo if they delete someone with that knife are u gonna be arrested for giving them a weapon,” someone said.

“Homeless or not. NOBODY AND I MEAN NOBODY deserves to be attackd for being homeless,” another one wrote.

The New York Post spoke to a retired NYPD sergeant. Joseph Giacalone, who is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He asserted that “possession of a machete isn’t against the law,” but remarked:

“That [handing over booze and machete] sounds like a cocktail for disaster — alcohol and machetes. Could we get any dumber?”

When asked about giving away alcohol to potential substance abusers, Keith Castillo told the Post:

“Honestly I really don’t care bro, it’s good for the clicks and views, you know. Gotta do what we have to do so we eat.”

He also remarked on handing over machetes to the homeless people and seemingly denied that those individuals would use the weapon to hurt anyone. Castillo said:

“These are for, like, tool purposes. They have zero intent for what people are claiming they want to do with the [machetes]”

Castillo had made his viral videos in Austin, New Orleans, and Little Rock, but shared his plans to create similar content in Las Vegas and LA’s Skid Row neighborhood. The TikToker spoke about visiting New York City in January to distribute machetes and alcohol.