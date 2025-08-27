"My rainbow miracle baby" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Sammi welcomes a son with Justin

Sammi and Justin May baby announcement (Image via Instagram/@sammisweatheart)

Congratulations are in order as Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola has welcomed a baby boy with Justin May. The television star took to Instagram to greet her “rainbow miracle baby”. Sammi further said that since the arrival of the little one, she has been “crying happy tears”. She announced her engagement to Justin in 2024. Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley took to social media to congratulate Sammi.

Sammi Giancola rose to stardom after she joined the cast of Jersey Shore at the age of 22. She has spoken about her journey of motherhood throughout her stay on the show. Sammi earlier revealed that she had frozen her eggs at the age of 35 and is looking forward to motherhood via IVF. Sammi opened up about her plans to start a family in the premiere of season 7.

Sammi Giancola gets honest about her IVF treatment

In an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi revealed to her roommates that she had suffered a miscarriage when she tried IVF.

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” she said during a confessional interview. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating.” “I go through it on the show, but I was so nervous about the whole thing. … I wasn’t sure what to film. It was just a scary process in general because it’s so personal.”

However, Sammi admitted that Justin has stood by her when she went through a challenging time during her IVF journey. Sammi has expressed her gratitude for Justin’s love and support as they both navigate the journey of parenthood. While gushing about him, Sammi said:

“He’s so positive and uplifting,” she said. “He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him. Justin coming into my life made my life a million times better. He is just everything I could ever ask for in a man. He’s patient. He’s supportive and I just love and adore him so much.”

Sammi and Justin celebrate another big milestone

The Jersey Shore star recently celebrated another milestone as she opened a boutique, Sweetheart Coast, at Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City. Justin has consistently been uplifting her spirits while also celebrating Sammi’s new career milestone, as she has opened a new boutique. May took to Instagram to celebrate Sammi’s big success.

“Couldn’t be more proud to watch all the hard work and dedication she put into opening this store and all while being pregnant. She is truly inspiring and I couldn’t be more happy for her.”

Sammi and Justin got engaged in 2024 after dating for almost two years. While Sammi expressed her hesitation to film with her former partner, Ronnie Magro, for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she admitted that Justin has been extremely supportive and uplifting.

Stay tuned for more updates.