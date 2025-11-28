When will The Bold and the Beautiful resume airing new episodes? Everything you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful who were left without new episodes during Thanksgiving week don’t have to wait long for the drama to continue. CBS temporarily adjusted its daytime lineup for the holiday, airing a special repeat on Thanksgiving Day and preempting the soap entirely on Black Friday due to sports coverage.

These changes are part of the network’s annual holiday schedule and affect several daytime shows every year. The short break led many viewers to wonder when regular programming would resume. The good news is that the wait is nearly over. The Bold and the Beautiful will return with all-new episodes on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The confirmed return date for The Bold and the Beautiful

After the brief Thanksgiving interruption, The Bold and the Beautiful is officially set to resume new episodes on Monday, December 1, 2025. The show returns to its regular weekday slot on CBS.

Thursday, November 27, 2025, featured an encore presentation tied to Thanksgiving programming, while Friday, November 28, 2025, was a preemption due to sports coverage. Those two changes combined created a short pause, but it does not signal a longer hiatus or production delay.

Network holiday interruptions are common across daytime television. This break follows a pattern CBS uses most years to accommodate special programming and live events.

What to expect when The Bold and the Beautiful returns

The show returns with fallout from Luna Nozawa’s death at the center of every storyline. Dylan confesses to Steffy and Finn that she was the one driving the car. The admission hints that the truth can no longer stay buried.

She insists it was an accident. She says she never meant to hurt anyone. Still, the damage is done. Steffy is stunned, and Finn is shaken to his core. Luna may have caused chaos, but she was still his daughter. That truth cuts deeper than anything else.

Dylan’s guilt consumes her. She reveals she already told Electra. The secret begins to spread. No one is prepared for the emotional aftermath. Finn struggles to balance anger, grief, and understanding. Steffy leans toward mercy, believing Dylan did not act with intent. The couple must face the crisis together as the emotional scars deepen quickly.

The police situation remains unclear. Officials claim they do not know who killed Luna. Dylan believes they do. Someone may be lying, and the truth hangs in the air. Dylan waits for the knock on the door while having sleepless nights. Her mental state begins to crack under pressure.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, a different storm brews. The company fights to survive the Luna scandal. Ridge brings in an outside public relations team. Katie feels betrayed by the move. She believes her authority was stripped away. She feels replaced in a moment of crisis, and the wound cuts deep.

Bill sees his chance. He makes a bold move. He offers Katie a new future at Spencer Publications. He promises independence and control. He throws shade at Ridge and Brooke, and he frames them as obstacles. He paints himself as the solution. The temptation is strong, and Katie stands at a crossroads. Loyalty battles self-respect while her career hangs in the balance.

Bill also hints at Will joining them. The idea excites him. A family business revival becomes his dream, and he pushes hard. He wants Katie back in business and in life. The pressure builds with every conversation.

When the show returns, nothing stays calm for long. Secrets demand consequences, emotions dictate choices, and relationships shift without warning. Every character faces a reckoning. The calm of Thanksgiving is gone, and reality hits fast.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.