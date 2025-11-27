Why is The Bold and the Beautiful not airing today (November 27, 2025)? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

Fans tuning in to The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, November 27, 2025, may be surprised to find that there is no new episode airing today. The long-running CBS daytime drama has taken a brief pause as part of the network’s Thanksgiving holiday schedule.

Instead of a fresh installment, CBS is re-airing a fan-favorite episode from October 27, 2023, which centered on the high-stakes fashion showdown between Eric and Ridge at Forrester Creations. The episode also featured crossover appearances by characters from The Young and the Restless and a guest role by Marie Osmond.

The Bold and the Beautiful Thanksgiving Day schedule change explained

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful is not airing a new episode on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The repeat is of an earlier episode (originally aired October 30, 2023), chosen to fit the holiday programming slate.

Then on Friday, November 28, 2025, the show’s usual timeslot will be preempted altogether for live sports coverage, specifically NFL / college football broadcasts on the network.

The scheduling shift reflects the network’s typical Thanksgiving-weekday adjustments, combining an encore presentation with programming interruptions to accommodate holiday content and sports programming, rather than continuing the regular soap-opera schedule.

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return?

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are slated to resume on Monday, December 1, 2025. The weekly spoilers preview intensified emotions and looming trouble. Deacon plans to visit Taylor after Thanksgiving. He is struggling in his relationship with Sheila. He admits things feel wrong, but his thoughts keep returning to Taylor.

Taylor feels the same. She grows uneasy as their connection deepens. Deacon asks about her holiday at the cliff house. Taylor admits it was painful and she hid her sadness from Ridge, Steffy, Finn, and the kids. Emotions rise fast between her and Deacon. Another embrace may happen, or even a kiss is possible. Crossing that line could change everything, and if Sheila finds out, chaos will follow.

Meanwhile, Forrester Creations shifts into crisis-control mode. The PR team urges damage control. Focus returns to fashion, and Hope is pushed into the spotlight. “Hope for the Future” gets fast-tracked. A fashion show takes priority. Deke’s designs debut early, but he remains torn over Remy. Remy promises to change. He wants to earn Deke’s love.

Elsewhere, Carter pushes for a future with Daphne. Trouble brews. A mystery from her past may surface, and their relationship faces pressure. This week brings secrets, temptation, and risky choices.

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

The story heading into Thanksgiving turns tragic with Luna’s fatal hit-and-run. Luna dies after being struck while trying to get away, leaving several families reeling. The shock deepens when it is revealed that Dylan was the one behind the wheel.

Overcome by guilt, Dylan confesses the truth to Electra. She insists the crash was an accident, but the admission ignites a chain reaction. Electra is torn between loyalty and horror as she absorbs what happened and what it means for everyone connected to Luna.

Elsewhere, the fallout spreads quickly. Will struggles to process the loss and the circumstances surrounding it. Finn and Steffy prepare for reactions as the news spreads. While the investigation inches forward, the emotional damage grows, forcing characters to confront guilt, denial, and responsibility.

At the same time, business pressures continue at Forrester Creations. Bill pushes Katie to leave her job and join him at Spencer. Meanwhile, Eric and Ridge clash once more as Ridge presses his father to retire. It reopens old wounds about legacy and control.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.