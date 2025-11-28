The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in November 2025

Tricia Cast, Lucas Adams and Eileen Davidson of The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

November 2025 on The Young and the Restless saw much action as part of the Newman family rushed to New York to care for Noah after his accident. The soap’s plot covered two cities, Genoa City and Los Angeles. As a fully bandaged Noah’s wrappings came off, the character’s recast actor, Lucas Adams was introduced. Besides new actors playing hospital staff, some old favorites returned to the soap to attend Danny and Christine’s wedding.

A quick recap of The Young and the Restless for November 2025 showed Noah waking up from his coma, induced by the doctors to help him recover from his accident. While he tried to keep his affair with Sienna a secret, Nick unraveled part of the mystery. With Sienna’s husband, Mitch Bacall, turning out to be Matt Clark, the show presented some heated moments between Matt and Nick.

Elsewhere, Victor stole Cane’s AI and used it to wipe out Cane’s funds. While the latter promised to come back stronger, Victor planned to use it next on Jabot. However, he asked Adam to ruin Billy’s Abbott Communications launch party as a distraction for him to go after Jabot quietly. At the same time, Cane developed an intimate relationship with Phyllis while Lily felt her feelings for Cane returning.

The Young and the Restless: New arrivals

Lucas Adams as Noah Newman

While the recast was declared some time ago, The Young and the Restless fans were eagerly waiting to see Adams in the new role. As such, Thursday, November 6, 2025, saw a nurse take off Noah’s bandages and reveal his injured new face. After seeming to reconnect to his parents, Noah pretended to be amnesiac despite remembering his affair with Sienna.

However, his and his parents’ volatile interactions with Mitch forced the latter to have him abducted and locked up with Sienna. With his life in jeopardy, his parents will leave no stone unturned to save him. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Nick and Sharon will soon rescue Noah and take him back home.

Catherine Kresge as Annie Stewart

After Matt Cohen’s Detective Burrows investigated Noah’s accident, the soap introduced Catherine Kresge as his partner, Detective Annie Stewart, on Thursday, November 20, 2025. After Burrows introduced her to Nick as an undercover detective, the latter explained his son’s absence and danger to her and Burrows.

She and her partner took in all information on Mitch AKA Matt as proffered by Nick. They also informed the agitated father that Sienna was missing with Noah. However, after working on her target to nab the Bacalls for this long, she refused to bust her cover.

Shaun O’Hagan as Dr. Montgomery

Introduced on screen as Noah’s attending doctor on November 5, 2025, Shaun Montgomery was seen interacting with the patient’s family in many frames.

Valentina Garcia as Nurse Joyce

Along with the attending doctor, Valentina’s Joyce was seen on screen from November 5, 2025, onwards. She was also the nurse who took off Noah’s bandages.

Mike Falkow as The Shadow Room patron

On November 4, 2025, a scene inside The Shadow Room showed one of the patrons, played by Mike Falkow, interacting with Claire and Holden briefly.

The Young and the Restless: Homecomings to attend a wedding and Thanksgiving

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

While Davidson’s Ashley appears on the soap intermittently as the plot demands, the Thanksgiving celebration of 2025 saw the prodigal daughter back home. The Abbott family looked overjoyed at her arrival as she regaled them with stories from her European stay, claiming to be making progress with therapy.

Whether her stay in town is likely to be long enough to get involved with the ongoing drama remains to be seen.

Tricia Cast as Nina Webster

While not part of any ongoing storyline, particularly after her onscreen son, Chance’s death, Nina arrived in town to attend Christine’s wedding. As the bride’s best friend, Tricia’s Nina was seen being actively involved in the ceremony and giving a friendly toast to the newlyweds.

Patty Weaver as Gina Roma

Patty returned to her role as Gina after a long time. Since Gina is not part of any current plot of The Young and the Restless, she rarely makes an appearance on the show. However, with Gina’s brother, Danny Romalotti, getting married to his longtime love, she made it into Genoa City to attend the occasion.

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman Winters

Along with a host of other guests, Danny and Christine’s wedding saw Melissa’s Abby attending the ceremony. She was shown offering a toast and sharing scenes with her onscreen spouse, Devon, played by Bryton James.

Paxton Mishkind and Sienna Mercuri as Johnny and Katie

Paxton and Sienna make intermittent appearances on the soap as per the plot’s demands. They play siblings Johnny Abbott and Katie Abbot, Victoria’s children with Billy Abbott. They are expected to make an appearance soon on the soap.

Redding Munsell as Harrison Abbott

Kyle’s son, Harrison, played by Redding, was seen around Thanksgiving as he asked his father for any communication with Claire. Later, he hoped Claire would join them for Thanksgiving, which the latter did. The child expressed all the delight and affection he feels for her.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch the upcoming drama as Sharon and Nick land in town with Noah.