The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle spies on Holden, Nick grills Sienna, and Phyllis plots a power move

Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on October 23, 2025, fans can expect tense confrontations, secret investigations and the first meeting between some key characters that could shake up several important lives. Drama is building and tomorrow’s episode promises plenty of suspense and surprises.

Viewers will watch Kyle Abbott continue his secret search for answers about Holden Novak, while Sienna Bacall faces a stressful meeting with Nick Newman. Phyllis Summers and Cane Ashby may change the balance of power in Genoa City. With hidden secrets coming to light and relationships being tested, the episode promises a mix of tension, intrigue and drama.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on October 23, 2025

Kyle Abbott digs deeper into Holden Novak’s past

Kyle on The Young and the Restless has been careful about Holden being around Claire Newman. He is worried as he watches Holden and tries to understand what he really wants.

In tomorrow’s episode, Kyle will watch Holden closely while he talks to Sienna, paying attention to everything to keep Claire safe. Even though Claire sees him watching, Kyle stays focused on finding out if Holden is dangerous, carefully watching both her and Holden during their talk.

Claire Newman confronts the tense situation

Claire’s curiosity and worry about Holden will reach a breaking point when she sees Kyle watching the meeting. At first, she might get upset with Kyle for acting so secretively but she will eventually talk to Holden herself.

This tense conversation with Holden could make Claire wonder if he can really be trusted and whether Sienna has any connections that Holden might be keeping hidden, setting the stage for a dramatic and suspenseful confrontation.

Sienna Bacall meets Nick Newman

Sienna will have a difficult meeting when Nick finds her after Victor Newman’s investigation. During the meeting, Nick will ask Sienna many questions about her connection to Noah Newman, making the situation tense and stressful.

Fans can expect Nick to challenge everything Sienna says, forcing her to share details she might want to keep secret. This meeting could have lasting effects on Sienna’s relationships and her place in the town.

Kyle uncovers Holden’s secrets

Besides watching Holden, Kyle will keep looking into Holden’s past. He wants to protect Claire, so he is trying to find any secrets that could put her in danger. As Kyle continues to spy on Holden, the storyline might get more interesting and make fans eager to see what happens in tomorrow’s episode.

Phyllis Summers shakes things up with Cane Ashby

At the same time, Phyllis Summers has her own plans. Cane agreed to give an AI program to Lily Winters so she could destroy it but Phyllis wants to take control of it herself. If her hacking works, she could gain more power than ever in Genoa City.

Her meeting with Cane could create unexpected sparks and make their professional relationship more complicated, hinting at possible twists in both romance and rivalry.

Tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless will have surprising reveals, tense arguments and dramatic moves, keeping viewers interested as secrets are exposed and tensions grow in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.