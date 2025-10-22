Dancing With the Stars' pro Daniella Karagach opens up about balancing choreography and mentorship on the show

Daniella Karagach attends the Supermodels Unlimited Magazine's Most Beautiful Edition 2025 Release Party (Image via Getty)

Daniella Karagach, professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, discussed balancing choreography and mentorship for celebrity partners in a recent interview on Danielle Fishel’s podcast, Danielle With the Stars.

Her role involves teaching dance techniques while adapting to each participant’s learning style. With over a decade of experience teaching adults and children prior to the show, Karagach applies structured methods to guide contestants.

She explained that the preparation process includes breaking down ballroom fundamentals, designing routines, and ensuring celebrities can perform under time constraints.

How Daniella Karagach manages teaching and choreography on Dancing With the Stars

Teaching celebrities from scratch

Karagach talked about the difficulties of dealing with new contestants each season and said that the whole thing takes a lot of patience and understanding in order to help them grow their dance skills properly.

She pointed out that each celebrity learns differently, some being very receptive to the feedback given, while others may find it difficult to face critique. As a result, she has to change her method of teaching and give support as a "therapist" would.

Karagach additionally mentioned that her present partner, Dylan Efron, is one of the most she has worked with on the show, and therefore, he is the "easiest" because he is always ready to learn, follow instructions, and do his best in the rehearsals and performances. Efron praised Karagach in the interview, saying,

“The first few days, it felt like we’d never get there. She had faith in me before I had faith in me… I know she’s going to work her a– off until the dance is in a good spot… I know what she’s gonna give me is gonna work, so I have to do my best to do it, and like, I just have confidence in her.”

Choreography and performance results

Karagach is responsible for creating routines that are evaluated by the judges each week. Her current partner, Dylan Efron, performed the season’s first rumba to I’m Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.

The judges scored the routine 32 out of 40, with each judge awarding an 8. Carrie Ann Inaba emphasized that the strong partnership between Karagach and Efron created a sense of "magic" in their performance, while also noting that Efron encountered minor challenges with foot placement during the drag steps.

She highlighted how coordination and timing affected certain sections but acknowledged the overall connection in the routine.

Derek Hough pointed out Efron’s consistent improvement throughout rehearsals and performances, noting that his technical execution and confidence were steadily developing.

Jon Chu explained that the chosen song was particularly challenging, yet Efron maintained a solid connection to the story, displaying a type of "masculinity" in dance that contributed to the overall structure and storytelling.

Bruno Tonioli observed the extended lines and technical aspects of the routine, noting areas where control could be refined while recognizing that the pair effectively conveyed the rhythm and flow of the rumba. Bruno Tonioli remarked,

"Subtle, sensuous, romantic, wonderful extended lines. Your hips have no problem at all, but you lost a little control of it."

Karagach emphasized that teaching extends beyond steps and timing. She explained in the interview that she has a “certain method that I go by” from years of teaching prior to joining the show.

Karagach’s approach emphasized the foundational steps of ballroom, focusing on structure, timing, and storytelling through movement.

Stay tuned for more updates.