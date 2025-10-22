Has Ray Wise returned to The Young and the Restless? Current status explored

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 05: Ray Wise arrives onstage during the Emerald City Comic Con 'A Damn Fine Panel: The Cast of Twin Peaks' panel at Seattle Convention Center on March 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

An eerie surprise twist was introduced to the plot of The Young and the Restless on October 21, 2025, as Ian Ward was seen sitting opposite Mariah in her clinic room. Although Ian was part of Mariah’s imagination, Ian, played by Ray Wise, managed to strike a chill up the viewers’ spines with his sudden appearance and his impeccable performance. While this may be a short appearance, it could be a setup for the return of Wise in a future plot.

Meanwhile, the other storylines in focus on The Young and the Restless involved Phyllis’s disturbed situation as she crashed Christine’s bachelorette party, but found empathy from Danny, leaving her remorseful yet determined to make a mark.

Elsewhere, Noah’s comatose condition was seen leaving Sharon agitated and distraught. At the same time, Nick was worried about all the loose threads connecting to Noah, from the unknown Sienna to Detective Burrows and Noah’s movements on the night of his accident. Nikki promised to get Victor’s team to investigate Noah unofficially.

Meanwhile, Mariah rejected Tessa’s approach, leaving the latter despondent. This led to Tessa taking refuge in alcohol. As Daniel tried helping the drunk Tessa, they ended up kissing. At this cue, Daniel disclosed his love for Tessa. However, the latter decided to fight for her marriage despite wanting to get together with Daniel on the long-running CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless: Ian Ward’s recent appearance

In the October 21, 2025, episode, we saw Mariah distraught after refusing to open up to Tessa or get back with her. After Tessa left, Mariah was seen considering calling her. However, she called her mother Sharon and requested her presence. Meanwhile, Sharon, worried about Noah, hesitated to leave her comatose son to be with Mariah. Mariah took the cue and disconnected.

At that moment, she found Ian Ward sitting opposite her. Realizing that it was her imagination, Mariah tried to shut him out. However, the imaginary Ian taunted her for having one of her moods. He hit the right spot by pointing out that she was feeling lonely and lost.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ian Ward of Mariah’s imagination will not let go of torturing her in her precarious mental state. He may continue to stay in Mariah’s vision and urge her to accept her dark side. He may call them kindred spirits, as Mariah will likely try to negate.

However, pushed by his persuasive power, Mariah may disclose the events surrounding Will Hensley's attempted murder. She may explain to the illusory Ian, as well as to viewers, the reason behind the entire situation.

She will likely tell how she wooed the old man who reminded her of Ian and wanted to kill him as revenge. However, she stopped short, realizing that killing Hensley would make her as bad as Ian and make the victim another of Ian’s triumphs.

Although she booked herself into the clinic, the Ian of her imagination will encourage her to embrace her evil side. Mariah may need to close her eyes and make the apparition go away.

Will Ray Wise return to The Young and the Restless?

Fans may remember that Ray’s Ian is not dead, unlike what Mariah and other townspeople believe. January 2025 saw him shot dead, but he opened his eyes in the ambulance as his body was taken away. As such, Ian may be waiting for the right moment to return and strike at his enemies.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest earlier this year, Ray Wise hinted at the door left deliberately open for the villain to return. He believed that people enjoyed his character. As such, Ian may be plotting to take down the Newman family in the future. Mariah’s mental health issues may be the foundation for Ian’s return to The Young and the Restless storyline.

However, there is no official word from the production as of yet. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out if Ian makes his evil journey back to Genoa City in the future.