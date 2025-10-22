How to apply for the next season? Love Is Blind Season 10

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum Netflix)

As Love Is Blind continues following its ninth season in October 2025, Netflix is already preparing for new singles to participate in the upcoming installment.

The Emmy-nominated reality series, which is a delight to watch with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts, is currently accepting applications from people who want to be a part of season 10.

Applicants willing to take part in the show should fill in a form via the casting page of Netflix, comply with the set of rules for participants, and be interviewed several times in order to be considered for the role.

The selection procedure is quite elaborate, as it is designed not only to pick those who are eligible but also those who will be ready for the show's different kinds of relationships.

How to apply for Love Is Blind Season 10

Eligibility and requirements

The eligible applicant should be a person who is at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. The casting team usually selects the applicants depending on the city chosen for the season, so they prefer people living within 50 miles of that place.

However, there can be some exceptions for local casts, like in the previous seasons. Donna Driscoll, Executive Vice President of Casting at Kinetic Content, mentioned that the production crew is looking for people who want to be a part of the process.

Influencers, professional actors, and those who have submitted applications or appeared in multiple reality shows are not allowed to participate.

Applicants should be genuine and have a good understanding of themselves throughout the whole procedure. Driscoll said that the team picks the people who know what they can offer to a possible long-term relationship and are willing to reveal their personal stories in the casting.

The casting process

The first stage in the journey involves filling out an online application at the Love Is Blind casting portal. The written application form consists of nearly 40 questions that dig into personal background and ask for relationship experiences and expectations.

Applicants are allowed to upload a short 60-second video introduction if they want. The video should be a selfie, with the person stating their name, age, and location. The casting team uses the video to get a sense of the personality and the way of communication of the applicant.

The form is also made available for the submission of social media profiles such as Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, which the casting team may look through for more information about the person.

Upon submission, the casting team goes through all the applications and picks those whom they want to do the initial phone interview.

Out of thousands of applicants, about 400 to 600 people get the opportunity to proceed with the further rounds of the virtual interviews via Zoom. At this stage, the casting directors evaluate the suitability, communication skills, and whether the person is ready for the show’s unusual format.

Next, semi-finalists fill out a very detailed compatibility questionnaire. After that, Kinetic Content works with Netflix to pick the final cast of around 30, with the number of men and women being equal.

Finalists are psychologically tested, and their background is checked before they get the green light to participate.

Selection and competition rate

Each season, thousands of applications are received, but only about 30 participants advance to the filming stage and enter the pods. Every submission is reviewed by the casting team, which evaluates how well an applicant fits the show’s structure and goals.

Driscoll stated that applying to Love Is Blind requires time, effort, and willingness to engage with the process, as it can span several months. The casting team maintains communication with applicants throughout various phases and offers updates when possible.

Driscoll emphasized that the authenticity of their written and video material is the main selection criterion of the applicants. It is through giving clear and full answers, plus sharing insights on one's personal life, that casting can get a real feel of the applicant’s motivation.

Stay tuned for more updates.