Blood Coast season 2 cast: Every character featured in the show and the actors behind them

Image sourced via Netflix

Blood Coast season 1 premiered on Netflix two years ago. All six of the episodes from the same dropped at once. Season 1 was based on a group of impostor police officers in Marseille, and the whole story depicted their attempt to track down a dangerous drug lord. The story revolves around Captain Lyes Benamar and his unorthodox police team in Marseille. When the extremist and most violent drug dealer, Frank Murrilo, breaks out of prison, the team struggles to hunt him down.

Lyes, who is already having trouble from internal affairs due to his unethical methods of solving crime, is forced to partner up with Captain Alice Vidal. There is another gang rival named Ali Saïdi, who has to be stopped simultaneously, or else the city will come to a bloodbath.

Meanwhile, season 2 of Blood Coast, originally named Pax Massilia 2, centers around the same captain, Lyes Benamar. But now he seems to be facing time in jail due to his past offenses. He will be offered release if he poses as a drug dealer and gets more information on the same group, led by his childhood friend, Ali. This season also showcases 'Crazies,' a group of police officers who don't abide by the rules.

Season 2 explores an emotional ride to see if Lyes does the right thing while facing many obstacles.

Blood Coast season 2 releases on December 9, 2025.

Meet all the cast members who appeared in Blood Coast season 2 and the roles they have played before

The cast of Blood Coast season 2 typically consists of a maximum of returning characters from the original teams they were in season 1. A few additional characters have been listed as Netflix releases Pax Massilia 2.

Tewfik Jallab as Captain Lyes Benamar: The lead, a stiff and result-oriented police officer. He can be recognized from his other memorable role as the protection officer in Paris Has Fallen.

Jeanne Goursaud as Captain Alice Vidal: The actor can be seen as the forced partner of Lyes from season 1. She also conveys her own agenda. She is greatly known for her role as Lena Beck in Dear Child.

Nicolas Duvauchelle as Franck Murrilo: He is the main antagonist from season 1 and is all set to show some villainy in season 2 as well. He has earned his renown from the French film Polisse.

Samir Boitard as Ali Saidi: He is the rival gang leader in Marseille. He can be seen in his role as Zone Blanche in Black Spot.

Moussa Maaskri as Tarek Hamadi: The character known as the infamous 'The Indian' in season 1, who was the right hand of Franck Murrilo, returns with a new plot in season 2. He can be recognized by his role in Stillwater.

Florence Thomassin as Commissioner Fabiani, Lani Sogoyou as Audrey Ilunga, Olivier Barthelemy as Arno Cabella, and Idir Azougli as Max 'Tatoo' Russo can also be seen returning to their original teams.

New Additions:

Nassim Bouguezzi as Farid

Blandine Papillon as a recruit

Netflix is now streaming Blood Coast season 2 in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and French.

Stay tuned for more updates.