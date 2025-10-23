Love is Blind season 10: Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

Love is Blind (Image Via Getty)

Love is Blind season 9's season finale aired on October 22, 2025 and there is already talk about its upcoming season.

The show was renewed for season 9 and 10 in January 2025 as reported by Variety.

The makers have yet to announce the release date for the next season, but the show has followed the release schedule of February and October.

Season 6 of the reality dating show was broadcast in February 2024 and the next season premiered in October of the same year.

Seasons 8 and 9 have followed the same schedule so it is likely that season 10 will be telecast in February 2026.

.The dating reality show is a social experiment where singles meet their potential matches in a pod, where they develop feelings without seeing each other.

The show then gives these couples a chance to continue their journey after their engagement in the real world.



These couples then live and travel together and put their relationship to the test before finally saying, I do.

Every season the participants of the show are chosen from a particular city in the U, like in season 9, they all belonged to Denver.

Love is Blind season 10: Potential filming location, hosts, and more







The next filming location is yet to be revealed but as per reports published in Boston.com, a reporter spotted a cameraman shooting in Boston.

Kinetic Content, the company that is responsible for the casting for Love is Blind posted a casting call in July 2024 for singles in the New England area.

Donna Driscoll, the EVP of casting at Kinetic Content spoke about being excited about casting participants from New England.

She said as reported by The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2024:







“There is a level of authenticity and genuine character that I’ve seen in the time we’ve spent on the East Coast that makes me very excited because that is probably one of the key elements to success on Love is Blind.”



Even though the participants are from cities all across the US, the pods where couples interact and make connections are located in California, as per Netflix’s Tudum.

There is no official announcement from the makers regarding the upcoming season’s host but it is speculated according to PEOPLE that Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will reprise their roles this season as well.

The Lacheys spoke about hosting the show and even revealed that how that helped with their own relationship as well.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February 2025, the couple spoke about the show being therapeutic to them.

They stated:







“ I think it’s great therapy almost for us. We said this before that watching these couples and specifically in pods watching the way they connect, it’s a great reminder to never lose that communication in your own relationship. Never lose sight of what set it all off, the connection you felt, the emotions you felt in the beginning.”



The couple also shared that to be around such “positivity” works wonders for their own relationship as well.

Netflix is yet to announce the hopeful singles for the upcoming season.

Previously the cast for season 9 of Love is Blind was announced a few weeks before the premiere, so it is speculated that this season’s cast will be revealed close to its debut date.

The number of contestants featured during each season is around 30.

Season 9 of Love is Blind featured 32 singles.

Season 9 reunion is slated to be released on October 29, 2025 where viewers can look at where the cast of season 9 is on their journey to finding love.

Stay tuned for more such updates.