"She is going to be so happy": Angel and Michelle help Greg choose a ring for Keiarna on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Angel Massie (Image Via Getty)

Keiarna is getting “the ring” from boyfriend Greg on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In the latest episode of the show, Greg took Keiarna’s mother, Michelle, and Angel to help him shop for the perfect ring.

Keiarna talked about the possibility of a proposal from her boyfriend in the previous episode while talking to her mother and brother.

She also told her mother about her decision to move back to Greg’s apartment.

Angel can’t help but exclaim after they selected the ring for Keiarna, saying:

“She is going to be so happy!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 10: Michelle and Angel help Greg pick a ring for Keiarna

In the episode, Greg and Keiarna’s mother, Michelle, goes ring shopping.

While looking at the rings, Greg remarks:

“That looks very expensive.”

The sales associate confirms and says that the one he is eyeing is the most expensive one on here.

She even goes on to state:

“For you we will do two million even.”

She then goes on to show them a ring with a 20-carat diamond in the center.

But Greg rejects it humourously, saying:

“It might be too big for her finger. I gotta clean some stuff off of my credit card.”

Just then Angel joins the duo for the shopping.

Angel talks about how exciting it is for her and recalls:

“It is crazy ‘cause I remember me and Kei sitting on a couch thinking, ‘Where do you think we would be in 10 years?’ And here we are 10 years later looking at the engagement rings with Michelle and you, her fiancee-to-be. This is surreal.”

Greg seemed quite touched with her statement and went on to admit that “it is so deep.”

Angel later talks about her and Keiarna’s friendship in the confessional:

“ We have been friends for almost 20 years now, and I am honoured that Greg invited me ring shopping. Kei is a very discerning lady when it comes to jewellery. Greg better come correct.”

She also shares her thoughts about Michelle and Greg’s relationship.

Angel remarks in her confessional interview:

“Michelle had her ups and downs with Greg. So, I am thrilled that Michelle and Greg are in a great place right now. I don’t even feel now like I have to be above her, because they are buddy-buddy like mother and son.”

Michelle again probes Greg asked if the condo is going to be a wedding gift for Keiarna or he is just going to have a “ring on her finger.”

When Greg retorts back, Angel laughingly remarks:

“Listen, happy wife, happy life, you know. I am looking out for you.”

They go on to look for more options.

After deciding which ring Greg wants to buy, he thanked both the ladies and states:

“Well, thanks for everything. Look, before I make a purchase, I definitely want to pass it through her seriously, because I don’t want her to go, “Oh man!”

Michelle chimes in and assures that he does not need Keiarna here because she is here to help.

Angel asks Greg about how he is feeling about the ‘big moment.’

Greg admits that he has been through this before, but still it feels important.

In her confessional, Angel remarks:

“ I think it was incredibly brave for Keiarna to course-correct when Greg is concerned. But of course she wants to get engaged. You know we aren’t spring chickens, hey we are middle-aged. A lot of times people don’t think about being in their 30s as middle-aged. But it is. So, hope it doesn’t become a point of contention in this new phase of their relationship.”

