"Pretty heavy" – The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels reacts to reuniting with Wendy Osefo during their Season 10 reunion

RHOP star Monique Samuels attends the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels addressed her reaction to seeing Wendy Osefo for the first time in nearly five years, explaining the context of their previous interaction during the Season 5 reunion.

She referenced the last exchange they shared, stating,

"So, the last time we left, it was like she was coming for me at the reunion ... pretty heavy."

Their reunion unfolded during Season 10 after a long period without communication, and both detailed their responses in The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, where they described the sequence of events surrounding their unexpected encounter.

Monique Samuels and Wendy Osefo detail their unexpected Season 10 reunion on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Monique Samuels describes her initial response to seeing Wendy Osefo

According to Monique on the RHOP After Show, she and Wendy had no communication after filming the Season 5 reunion in November 2020.

Explaining that she had blocked most cast members except Ashley Darby, she noted,

"I have not talked to Wendy or seen Wendy since reunion — like, at all."

She added that she did not anticipate Wendy’s reaction during her appearance at Ashley’s Pride pre-game event.

Monique recalled that Wendy immediately showed a positive response, explaining that she “was shocked” by Wendy “immediately” appearing happy to see her.

Monique also clarified that their earlier attempt at forming a connection during her previous RHOP run did not progress due to the circumstances of the season.

She said they initially “hit it off, like, right away,” citing similarities in their personal lives, including the ages of their children.

Monique explained that they had “so much in common”, including the ages of their children, and she described the Season 10 moment as aligning more with that early interaction rather than the unresolved Season 5 exchange.

She added that reconnecting felt like catching up based on their initial rapport rather than their reunion departure point.

Wendy Osefo explains her instinctive reaction to their encounter

Wendy detailed her perspective separately on the RHOP After Show and explained that she did not know Monique would be present during the Pride pre-game event, noting that she was “so surprised” upon seeing her.

Wendy described her mindset at the time as calm and focused, providing context for why her reaction felt immediate.

She added that she wanted to respond in a natural manner, explaining that her instinct was to give Monique a "hug" as soon as they saw each other.

Wendy also noted that seeing Monique after years without communication prompted an instinctive reaction instead of a planned response.

She explained that seeing Monique’s face led to a direct reaction, adding that it was "good" to see her face during the encounter.

Their lunch meeting and subsequent interactions during Season 10

Following the group setting, Monique and Wendy met again for a one-on-one lunch in Episode 8 to discuss their past and present dynamics.

Wendy acknowledged that she did not expect Monique to reach out, explaining that she was “surprised” due to their previous history, but added that she was open to the meeting because she believed people could change.

During the lunch, Wendy stated that their meeting represented "a new chapter", explaining that she believed they had not fully gotten to know each other during previous seasons.

Monique explained that she intentionally provided the group "space" after her return, describing this as her approach during the Pride event and noting that the interaction proceeded without complications.

Their conversation also covered current group dynamics, including updates on Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and the arrival of new cast member Stacey Rusch.

Wendy later facilitated a meeting between Monique and Stacey in Episode 9 to address speculation involving Monique’s ex-husband, Chris Samuels.

