Baddies: USA star Tesehki makes Summer put her "dukes up" in the latest episode

President of Zeus Network Jason Tolbert and Jazmin Tolbert (Image via Getty)

Baddies: USA aired Episode 3 on December 7, 2025, and continued the season’s focus on group tensions, travel scenes, and ongoing conflicts among the cast.

The episode featured a confrontation that carried over from earlier disagreements and led to a direct exchange between Tesehki and Summer.

During the scene, Tesehki said the line, “You’re not about to smack me!”, which became a central moment in the episode.

The interaction continued as the cast reacted, tried to understand the situation, and worked to control the environment while filming continued.

The scene began when past issues between the two resurfaced, leading Tesehki to question Summer’s behavior.

She repeated, “You did not learn your lesson,” showing that the conflict was connected to earlier episodes. Summer responded verbally, and the argument progressed into a challenge about responsibility and actions within the house.

When Tesehki said, “You’re going to have to run the s*it,” the tone of the scene shifted, signaling that the disagreement had moved from words to a direct call-out. The cast watched as the situation escalated.

Why the argument escalated in Baddies: USA

The quote “You’re not about to smack me!” appeared early in the confrontation between Tesehki and Summer.

She said it after a buildup of comments that challenged past behavior. Tesehki repeated the line twice to make her boundary clear.

She then added, “Summer, you did not learn your lesson,” connecting the moment back to an earlier issue that the show had highlighted.

This established the context: the conflict was not new, and both cast members carried unresolved tension.

As the exchange continued, Tesehki stated, “You’re the only one that decided to be weird,” which indicated her concern about Summer’s actions in the group setting.

Summer responded in her own tone, and the argument shifted as Tesehki said, “You’re going to have to run the s*it,” a phrase that set the expectation that the conversation would not stay verbal.

The phrase “run the s*it” showed that she expected Summer to address the issue directly rather than avoid it.

The context also included Tesehki’s instructions about how the confrontation would proceed. She explained that this would not be “slap boxing,” and said, “You’re going to have to fight,” marking a clear turning point in the scene.

This section of the episode showed the shift from argument to challenge.

Main highlights of the confrontation in Baddies: USA

A main highlight of Episode 3 was the shift from verbal disagreement to an open challenge. After Tesehki said, “You’re going to have to put your face up,” the cast watched to see whether the situation would continue.

She reinforced her stance with the line, “I said what I said,” showing that she expected a response from Summer.

The episode portrayed how the environment became tense as the group prepared for possible action.

Summer responded with her own energy, and both moved into a standoff where tone, repetition, and movement increased the pressure in the room. Tesehki said, “Come on,” several times before adding, “What’s your mind right now?”, which showed her attempt to push Summer toward a clear decision.

The recap also included the cast’s reactions. Some watched quietly, while others shifted around the space as the confrontation built. The moment ended without resolution, leaving the outcome for Episode 4.

The show included this sequence as one of the main highlights of the episode because it influenced future cast dynamics and set up several story threads.

____________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.