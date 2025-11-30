Summer and Tesehki get into a chaotic clash on Baddies USA

Tesehki from Baddies USA (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA episode 2 continued on November 20, with a series of conflicts among the cast, and included a tense moment between Summer and Tesehki.

Their exchange began in a shared room where several cast members were already reacting to ongoing disagreements from earlier in the day.

The situation grew more direct when Summer tried to speak calmly, repeating, “I’m not fighting you. I like her. I like her.”

The other women in the room watched the interaction as Summer attempted to keep space between herself and Tesehki.

The moment changed when the back-and-forth grew louder, and Summer said, “Girl, go! Go! Go! Get out my face! Get out my face!”

As the cast looked on, Tesehki reacted with visible frustration and stepped forward during the argument. Summer continued repeating, “Ok, ok, ok. That’s enough. That’s enough,” as the tension built.

Tesehki then voiced her own response, which showed her irritation with the situation. Their exchange moved the room into a more chaotic atmosphere, and the cast shifted their attention toward the two women.

The confrontation became a major moment in the episode and influenced how the rest of the group responded afterward.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What happened between Summer and Tesehki in Baddies USA?

The lead-up to the clash between Summer and Tesehki formed slowly as both women reacted to the energy in the room.

Summer tried to make her position clear early on, repeating, “I’m not fighting you. I like her. I like her,” which suggested she did not want the argument to turn physical. Despite this, the space grew tense as others watched closely.

The movement in the room caused both women to step toward each other, and Summer said, “Girl, go! Go! Go! Get out my face! Get out my face!”

Tesehki reacted strongly and expressed her frustration by saying,

“I got grace, b*tch. I don’t get why I fight in this b*tch.”

Her tone showed she felt pushed into the moment. As Summer tried to maintain space, she repeated, “Ok, ok, ok. That’s enough.

That’s enough,” while cast members around them shifted positions to keep an eye on the exchange.

The tension rose again when Tesehki said,

“B*tch, get away from me, btch, get away from me, please, stop,” which reflected her irritation with the situation.

The overlapping voices and repeated lines built the pressure that eventually led to the physical movement between them. This scene set the stage for the escalation that followed.

_________________________________________________________________________

Summer explained her earlier issue with Tesehki in a previous episode of Baddies USA

In episode 1 of Baddies USA, Summer explained the background of her tension with Tesehki during a group conversation.

She explained her position clearly and said, “B*tch, I don’t mind. I’m not backing out of no b*tch. I’m gonna stand on that, and I’m not apologizing.”

Summer described how the issue began with a video that showed her cussing around children.

She said that Tesehki and her sister talked about the video, which led to questions about her behavior. Summer told the group that the comments bothered her and that she did not plan to apologize for her reaction.

She also talked about allegations made during that time and said, “Around that time, her sister made allegations about her that I repeated and said, b*tch, don’t speak on me talking about what I’m doing around kids and what you did. Let’s clock it.”

Summer said she had only responded to what was said about her and felt the comments needed to be addressed.

During the conversation, Big Lex and Suki asked questions about the dispute. Suki told her to “mind your business,” and Badd Dolly explained that she did not have an issue with Tesehki.

Summer continued to stand by her words and said she would respond the same way if the situation came up again.

_______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.