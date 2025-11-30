Is there a new episode of ID’s Murder Tapes this week (December 3, 2025)? Explained

Murder Tapes, season 10, epeisode 3 (Image via Hulu)

On December 3, 2025, a new episode of Investigation Discovery's (ID) The Murder Tapes will premiere. The show, which is well-known for using actual police footage from body cams and 911 calls, is back with season 10 episode 3, A Date With Destiny. This episode comes after Destiny Orr-Clark, 19, was shot and killed in Davenport, Iowa, in 2018.

Episode 3 of The Murder Tapes shows how a late-night meeting turned deadly when two armed men robbed and shot her behind a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. It does this by using unedited tapes of the crime. Orr-Clark, a young local woman, was struck several times before passing away in a nearby hospital.

Her case serves as an example of the chaos that occurs during street robberies and the prompt police response that ensues.

From her friend's desperate 911 call to the arrests years later, viewers will follow the investigation in real time. Watch the ID channel on Wednesday, December 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Murder Tapes: The night of the shooting

Destiny Orr-Clark arrived at the 1000 block of East 36th Street in Davenport, Iowa, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 4, 2018, to meet a friend. A Chuck E. Cheese was located in the peaceful area close to the Old Town Shopping Center, which soon became a scene of panic.

In what police later described as a robbery attempt, two men with handguns approached her car and demanded money.

The suspects fired several shots from their own vehicle as Orr-Clark and her companion attempted to comply. Orr-Clark was severely injured when bullets hit them in the side.

She was slumped in the stopped car, obstructing the road, when a nearby man heard the gunfire and hurried to assist, as per QC Times. Despite the quick arrival of emergency personnel, Orr-Clark's injuries were too serious.

She was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, where medical professionals declared her dead. Orr-Clark, who lived in Davenport at the age of 19 and had a close-knit family, was shot a few days before turning 20.

The tapes that would drive the case were set in motion when her friend, in a fit of panic, called 911 and described the abrupt attack to dispatchers.

Although no one else was harmed, the incident caused tension in the neighborhood as police secured the area to look for evidence such as vehicle tracks and shell casings.

The Murder Tapes episode's core is the unprocessed audio from that evening, which was recorded on calls and body cams, immersing viewers in the terror and confusion of the moment.

The police investigation begins

As soon as the 911 call was received, Davenport police began their investigation, treating the shooting as a failed targeted robbery.

Under the dim streetlights, officers gathered witness statements and bullet casings while cordoning off the East 36th Street scene. Fingerprints and descriptions of the suspects' escape vehicle were among the crucial clues found in the hole-filled stopped car.

Investigators examined local surveillance footage from the shopping center, which saw glimpses of the fight, though details were initially blurry due to the dim light, according to QC Times.

Without solid leads, the case languished for months, but forensic work and public tips kept it alive.

At a vigil on Orr-Clark's birthday, family members like Aunt Tina Chambers talked about the numbness that was overwhelming them as they pushed for answers.

As they searched the area, investigators spoke with Orr-Clark's friend, who was shaken but unharmed by the attack. Her story, according to which the men demanded money before firing, contributed to the creation of a timeline.

The search was limited to Rock Island suspects after ballistics tests linked the firearm to local crimes, as per KWQC. By the end of 2018, phone records and other digital traces connected the incident to known thieves.

In order to conduct interviews, the Major Crimes Unit worked with Illinois law enforcement. The Murder Tapes' uncut footage demonstrates how patience and technology transformed chaos into focus. The accumulation of evidence ensured that the case would not fade even though no arrests were made right away.

Identifying and charging the suspects

When Davenport detectives focused on two Rock Island men in March 2019, nearly a year after the shooting, significant progress was made.

On March 2, Craig W. Coleman Jr., who was 18 at the time, was taken into custody in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Rock Island. He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree murder, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to QC Times.

Arthur Keith Lobley, 26, was already incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Iowa on unrelated charges when warrants were issued for him a few days later.

Police used witness identification, video stills, and a recovered handgun that matched the casings to link both to the robbery.

Coleman appeared in Scott County court after waiving extradition, and a $500,000 cash-only bond was set.

In April 2019, he entered a not guilty plea, denying any involvement in the shooting. After being moved to Scott County Jail, Lobley was charged with the same offenses.

The two allegedly targeted Orr-Clark's car for quick money and fired when she resisted, according to the prosecution.

Cellphone pings that showed them close to the scene and a tip from a coworker who overheard them boasting were among the evidence, as per QC Times.

Strong forensics prevented the charges from being dropped too soon. The stakes were raised by family statements in court documents that portrayed Orr-Clark as a lively adolescent.

The Murder Tapes shows the tenacity of detectives by replaying interrogation clips in which suspects avoid questions.

Court proceedings and sentencing

Pleas and hearings tested the strength of the evidence as the legal process developed over several years.

Lobley pleaded guilty to reduced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, voluntary manslaughter, and felon in possession of a firearm in July 2020.

While he acknowledged the robbery, he still maintained the shooting was unplanned.

In September 2020, Scott County Judge Stuart P. Werling sentenced him to up to 60 years in prison based on his past criminal history.

Lobley, now 27, must serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole, as per News Break.

It took longer to prosecute Coleman than expected, as he maintained his innocence in the preliminary hearings, which are set for this coming April 2019.

In 2022, he was still facing a life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. As of now, Coleman has had a bond hearing in 2023, in which updates show the ruling of cash-only terms to be upheld.

In pre-trial motions, prosecutors employed ballistics and tapes to establish the connection between the robbery and the shooting, according to QC Times.

Although connections to local thefts emerged, court documents show no motive other than opportunity. Orr-Clark's family attended sessions, seeking closure.

The Murder Tapes arraignment footage humanizes the grind of justice by capturing tense exchanges. Coleman's status remains unresolved despite the partial relief provided by sentencing.

Catch The Murder Tapes season 10 available on Investigation Discovery.