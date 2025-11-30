When will Old Navy Cyber Monday sale start? Timings, deals, and more explored

Old Navy oval storefront sign projecting from building facade on a sunny day, San Francisco, California, August 29, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Old Navy’s Black Friday shopping event began on November 25, 2025, offering impressive deals on several clothing items, including jeans, activewear, sweaters, and cold-weather accessories.



Old Navy’s Cyber Monday sales, like several other companies, are on December 1, 2025, and promise even more good deals for shoppers. A section from its press release reads:

“You’ll experience discounts like no other with our deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing deals! Discover a diverse range of stylish, high-quality pieces that will transition you seamlessly from season to season. Shop our Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and stock up on sweaters, cozy-comfy fleece sweatshirts and sweatpants for your whole crew.”

Signing up for Old Navy’s Loyalty Program gives you free shipping on orders above $50.

More details on Old Navy’s Cyber Monday 2025 sales

The American clothing and accessories brand’s Cyber Monday sales event enables shoppers to buy items for loved ones at a reduced cost.

Cyber Monday sales will likely last only a day, so be sure to take advantage of the good deals.

The brand’s Cyber Monday deals are usually available both online and in-store. While Old Navy doesn’t price match with other popular stores, it will match a price on its website if it’s lower than the in-store price for the same item.

The ON website will also issue a price adjustment if the price is lower than the one in the physical store.

A price adjustment also applies to items purchased within the last 14 days that have since dropped in price. Customers who place an order with a minimum value of $50 typically receive free shipping on the website.

However, the order minimum will likely be reduced during Cyber Monday sales.

The return policy in place has been adjusted for purchases made between October 15 and December 24, allowing returns through January 15, 2026.

Cyber Monday shoppers can buy and pay later through third-party service providers like Zip and Sezzle.

