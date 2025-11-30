Complete cast breakdown of Flight Risk: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Actor Mark Wahlberg who is the protagonist of Flight Risk. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate’s Flight Risk is a thriller action movie that was released on January 24, 2025, and is directed by Mel Gibson. The movie was produced by Mel Gibson, Bruce Davey, John Fox, and John Davis, and it amassed $48.7 million in sales worldwide.

The central storyline and plot arc of the movie focus on United States Marshal Madolyn Harris, who arrests Winston, who has been in hiding in Alaska for a very long time after duping the wealthy Moretti criminal family.

Both Madolyn and Winston are flown by a Texan man called Daryl Booth, whom they both realize is lying about his identity. Later, Daryl, who is played by veteran actor Mark Wahlberg, ends up revealing his true identity as a hitman.

The movie runs for a total of 91 minutes, and the main attraction of it is its stellar cast and crew.

The cast consists of Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace, Leah Remini, Paul Ben Victor, and Maaz Ali. Most of these actors are well-known and have previously starred in popular movies and TV shows, from which the viewers and the audience already know them. Keep reading to find out details of where the cast has previously been seen.

Details explored on the entire cast of Flight Risk and where the audience has seen them before

Flight Risk has a stellar cast and crew list, which enthralled its viewers and audience.

Veteran actor Mark Wahlberg plays the character of Daryl Booth in the movie, who is a Texan hitman living in Alaska, who disguises himself as a pilot. The central twist of the movie focuses on Mark’s character and how he was hired to kill off and eliminate a mob informant. Mark has previously acted in movies like The Departed (2006), which got him an Oscar nomination, Ted (2012), and Boogie Nights (1997). He spoke to People in an interview where he revealed how hard it had been for him to shoot the movie throughout 22 days since he had to play the part of a villain.

Actress Michelle Dockery plays the role of Madolyn Harris, who is a Deputy U.S Marshal, and her job is to make sure that she escorts a government witness from Alaska to Seattle, but her job gets complicated when they realize Daryl is a conman. Michelle has previously acted in the TV show Downton Abbey, where she played Lady Crawley and earned Emmy nominations for her role, and she has also acted in movies like Godless and The Gentleman.

Actor Topher Grace plays the role of Winston, the accountant in the movie, and he has previously acted in movies like Interstellar and TV shows like That '70s Show.

Actress Leah Remini, who plays the character of Caroline Van Sant, is known to viewers and audiences for her performances in TV shows Kevin Can Wait and The King of Queens.

Actor Paul Ben Victor plays the role of Director Coleridge and has previously acted in The Wire, Body Parts, and Entourage.

