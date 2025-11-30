Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Cast members Josh Horowitz, Jeremy Renner, and Hugh Dillon speak onstage during the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown is a thriller crime drama series that premiered for the first time on November 14, 2021, and was created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The series focuses on the main protagonist of the show, Mike McLusky, and his family members, who try to bring back law and order into Kingstown, a town that is crumbling due to the corrupt systems and the deeply flawed United States of America’s prison system.

The police officers, politicians, criminals, inmates, and all the guards are a part of the problem and make sure that no change is made to the corrupt administrative system. In addition to all these issues, systemic racism is also shown to run deep.

The fourth season of the series premiered on October 26, 2025, and episodes are released every week on Sunday on Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 7, titled ‘My Way’ is all set to be released on December 7, 2025, on Paramount+, at 12:00 am Pacific Time. The entire season is supposed to have 10 episodes in total, and the final season finale episode is scheduled to premiere on December 28, 2025.

What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown’s season 4 episode 7

In the last episode, season 4 episode 6, the central storyline focused on Bunny Washington getting shot on the highway, which Mike McLusky ends up finding out was orchestrated by Moses to try to start a deadly cartel war between Bunny and Mike.

Moses continues to scheme to try to find ways in which he could gain power and control over all of Kingstown. In addition to that, Mike’s brother, Kyle, was shown being stuck in prison in Anchor Bay, amidst harsh and horrendous conditions.

In the upcoming season 4 episode 7, Mike will try to plan how to get Kyle out of jail, and in the process, he will also entrust Ian with an extremely important task related to Kyle’s freedom.

Mike will eventually come up with a way to free Kyle, but it will come at the cost of him having to figure out how to deal with the deadly politics of the town. Meanwhile, Moses will be shown making an important decision that would change the power dynamics of Kingstown forever, and Mike will be on the other end of it.

In addition to these developments, Bunny Washington will be shown fighting for his life in the hospital.

