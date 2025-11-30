When does Wayfair Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Wayfair furniture on display as Blake Griffin hosts Wayfair Chair-Ades pop-up in New York City at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Wayfair)

Wayfair’s Cyber Monday deals are already live. The furniture and home goods retailer has already begun offering heavy discounts through its Black Friday sales, which have rolled over to December 1, 2025, and will end soon.

Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sales feature up to 80% off on rugs, 45% off holiday decor and artificial Christmas trees and 65% off furniture. Savvy shoppers also get an extra 10% off on purchases when they subscribe to Wayfair emails.

Also, watch out for the Wayfair verified badge on a product—it’s a guarantee from Wayfair that the product is of high quality.

Exploring deals and discounts on Wayfair’s Cyber Monday

A Weber Oriental ivory/blue area rug is available for $92.99 from its original price of $340. Another mouthwatering discount is the Latrissa Moroccan flatweave wool charcoal/cream area rug, selling for $236.99 (originally $1,320).

Save 42% when you purchase the Serta Turner 68.9” square arm faux leather sofa for $279.99 from its original price of $479.

Another great deal is the Latitude Run Braya hydraulic storage bed, complete with a hydraulic lift mechanism for ample storage space, for $285.99 (regularly $728.97).

The Kelly Clarkson Home Sara modern 60” wood console with a sideboard and solid wood legs is offered at a 69% discount of $369.99 from its original price of $1,189.99.

A pre-lit snow-flocked Fir Christmas tree is on sale for $209.99 from $270.89. A pre-lit and flocked Christmas tree from Ericka is now 46% off, priced at $199.99 (originally $370.89).

Elevate your Christmas decor with a Newberry Spruce tree featuring clear lights, now 44% off for $249.99 (regularly $449.99).

Ball ornaments, candy canes tree topper, vintage glass balls, velvet Christmas balls and other Christmas tree ornaments are available at discounted prices too!

The sales event is only for a limited time with equally limited stock.

