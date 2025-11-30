When will Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday sale start? Timings, deals, and more explored

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: People walk by a Barnes & Noble bookstore, January 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. On Thursday, Barnes & Noble Inc. cautioned investors that it could reduce its earnings guidance by up to 10 percent due to advertising spending and promotional activity. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Barnes & Noble’s Cyber Monday sales have started. While the official Cyber Monday date is December 1, 2025, the retail bookseller started its Cyber Week event on November 27, which ran through November 28 and is extending to Monday.

B&N kicked off its Cyber Weekend with its Signed Editions program featuring offerings of autographed books from acclaimed authors.

This year’s signed edition spans children’s books, B&N exclusives, adult fiction, and young adult titles signed by popular authors, including Matthew McConaughey, Mitch Albom, Margaret Atwood, and Emily Henry.

The book retailer is also offering book lovers the opportunity to save as they purchase their favorite books and reading devices, with 50% off select bestsellers and a buy-one-get-one 50% off offer.

More details on Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday deals

Book lovers would enjoy 50% off when they purchase bestselling titles, including Dan Brown’s The Secret of Secrets, Lauren Roberts' Fearful, Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper and Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon’s Gone Before Goodbye.

Shoppers also enjoy 60% off all NOOK covers, BOGO 50% off all Book Annex kits and Holiday Village Candle 3-pack for $19.99 with any purchase.

You also save $50 when you purchase the NOOK Lenovo Tablet for $99.99. These offers are only available till December 1, 2025.

Other offers continue till the middle of December, including the “buy one, get one 50% off children’s collectible editions” offer, a $10 gift card with every $100 in gift cards bought, and 30% off DK Eyewitness hardcovers.

Customers also get BOGO 50% off Little Golden Books and Who HQ titles. A free Calico Critters calendar is available with every $50 Calico Critters purchase.

Barnes & Noble rewards members who are entitled to one stamp for every $10 spent, and will receive double stamps. Premium rewards members will earn triple stamps.

