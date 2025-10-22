Chad Powers season 1 episode 6: Release date, what to expect, where to watch and more

Chad Powers Season 1's much-awaited finale is quickly approaching, and viewers are eager to know how Russ Holliday's comical alter ego's tale ends. The sports-comedy series, which centres on a disgraced quarterback who reinvents himself under a false name, has successfully combined heart, humour, and the excitement of collegiate football. Throughout the previous five episodes, fans have followed Russ's adventure as he joins the team as "Chad Powers," inspiring and causing mayhem for a struggling squad.

In addition to providing emotional payoffs and tying up loose ends, Episode 6 is expected to ultimately reveal whether Russ's hidden identity will be revealed. With plenty of laughs and an underdog story at its core, the season finale is set to be a fitting conclusion to one of the most talked-about comedy shows of the year. Chad Powers’ cast includes Glen Powell, Perry Mattfield, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn.

The official synopsis for the series reads:



“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.”

Chad Powers Season 1: Release date and where to watch

The premiere of Chad Powers Season 1 Episode 6, "6th Quarter," is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET (Monday, 9:00 p.m. PT) in the United States and 9:30 p.m. IST in India. In the United States, the show is only available on Hulu; however, viewers in other countries may be able to watch it on Disney+, depending on local availability. Until the show's official local premiere, Indian fans might have to use a VPN to watch Hulu.

Chad Powers Season 1 Episode 6: What to expect

As Russ Holliday's alter ego, Chad Powers, is exposed in the impending finale, his secret will be tested to the limit. As the season's most important football game draws near, tensions increase and Russ is forced to choose between maintaining his identity and confessing to his deceit. It is anticipated that Episode 6 will blend humorous and poignant moments to reveal whether or not his time as Chad actually altered him. A gratifying ending that encapsulates the show's philosophy of self-belief and redemption is what viewers can anticipate, along with explosive locker room moments and emotional confrontations.

Don’t miss the Chad Powers Season 1 finale, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on October 28, 2025.