Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, had three contestants battling it out for the win. The champion, Tom Devlin, defended his title against Emmanuel Calivo and Katy Lentz. After answering correctly in Final Jeopardy, Tom Devlin won $20,600. Today's winnings brought his two-day total to $43,199. Tom's game gave him a comfortable lead heading into the final question, and he answered it well.
Tom's win tonight showed that Jeopardy! remains a thrilling test of knowledge and strategy. Tom will play his third straight game tomorrow after another win.
The Jeopardy! round of today’s episode featured a variety of categories, such as Happy 80th, United Nations!, Musical Theater, On A First Name Basis, War Books, 3 Of The Same Letter, and Some Clowns Mean Well.
The categories were diverse, covering topics like The 18th Century, Oi!, Good As Gold, Who Speaketh In The King James Bible?, Television, and Friends In Dry Places.
Emmanuel challenged Tom and kept the Daily Doubles away, but his wagering mistakes cost him the win. He still performed well in the round. Tom had a large lead after Double Jeopardy.
The Final Jeopardy category for today was Travel USA.
The clue read: "The website for this hotel includes mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber & Alexander Woollcott."
The correct response was: What is the Algonquin Hotel?
Categories: Happy 80th, United Nations!; Musical Theater; On A First Name Basis; War Books; 3 Of The Same Letter; Some Clowns Mean Well
Categories: The 18th Century; “Oi”!; Good As Gold; Who Speaketh In The King James Bible?; Television; Friends In Dry Places
Tom Devlin retained his title with $43,199 after two days. Knowledge and strategy helped him maintain a lead throughout the game and win. Tomorrow, show fans can watch him try for his third win.
