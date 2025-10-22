Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, had three contestants battling it out for the win. The champion, Tom Devlin, defended his title against Emmanuel Calivo and Katy Lentz. After answering correctly in Final Jeopardy, Tom Devlin won $20,600. Today's winnings brought his two-day total to $43,199. Tom's game gave him a comfortable lead heading into the final question, and he answered it well.

Tom's win tonight showed that Jeopardy! remains a thrilling test of knowledge and strategy. Tom will play his third straight game tomorrow after another win.



A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode from October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round of today’s episode featured a variety of categories, such as Happy 80th, United Nations!, Musical Theater, On A First Name Basis, War Books, 3 Of The Same Letter, and Some Clowns Mean Well.

At the commercial break, the standings were:

Tom: $4,000

Katy: $2,000

Emmanuel: $1,600

When the round concluded, Tom had gained the most ground, with a solid lead:

Tom: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Emmanuel: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Katy: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Tom: $9,000

Emmanuel: $3,000

Katy: $2,200

Double Jeopardy Round

The categories were diverse, covering topics like The 18th Century, Oi!, Good As Gold, Who Speaketh In The King James Bible?, Television, and Friends In Dry Places.

Emmanuel challenged Tom and kept the Daily Doubles away, but his wagering mistakes cost him the win. He still performed well in the round. Tom had a large lead after Double Jeopardy.

The standings after Double Jeopardy were:

Tom: 26 correct, 2 incorrect

Emmanuel: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

Katy: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Tom: $20,600

Emmanuel: $9,400

Katy: $5,800

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category for today was Travel USA.

The clue read: "The website for this hotel includes mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber & Alexander Woollcott."

The correct response was: What is the Algonquin Hotel?

Final Jeopardy Results:

Katy: $5,800 – $0 = $5,800 (What is the Chelsea?)

Emmanuel: $9,400 – $6,400 = $3,000 (What is the Plaza?)

Tom: $20,600 + $0 = $20,600 (What is Algonquin?)

Tom finished with $20,600, ensuring his victory for the day. His win brings his two-day total to $43,199, and he will return for the next game to defend his title.

