Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Tom Devlin was crowned the winner of Jeopardy! on October 22, 2025, after a strong showing throughout the game.
By Rajasini Saha | Wednesday 10/22/2025, 5:00PM EDT
  • Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com
    Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

    Jeopardy! episode on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, had three contestants battling it out for the win. The champion, Tom Devlin, defended his title against Emmanuel Calivo and Katy Lentz. After answering correctly in Final Jeopardy, Tom Devlin won $20,600. Today's winnings brought his two-day total to $43,199. Tom's game gave him a comfortable lead heading into the final question, and he answered it well.

    Tom's win tonight showed that Jeopardy! remains a thrilling test of knowledge and strategy. Tom will play his third straight game tomorrow after another win.


    A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode from October 22, 2025, Wednesday

    Jeopardy! Round

    The Jeopardy! round of today’s episode featured a variety of categories, such as Happy 80th, United Nations!, Musical Theater, On A First Name Basis, War Books, 3 Of The Same Letter, and Some Clowns Mean Well. 

    At the commercial break, the standings were:

    • Tom: $4,000
    • Katy: $2,000
    • Emmanuel: $1,600

    When the round concluded, Tom had gained the most ground, with a solid lead:

    • Tom: 14 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Emmanuel: 7 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Katy: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

    Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

    • Tom: $9,000
    • Emmanuel: $3,000
    • Katy: $2,200

    Double Jeopardy Round

    The categories were diverse, covering topics like The 18th Century, Oi!, Good As Gold, Who Speaketh In The King James Bible?, Television, and Friends In Dry Places.

    Emmanuel challenged Tom and kept the Daily Doubles away, but his wagering mistakes cost him the win. He still performed well in the round. Tom had a large lead after Double Jeopardy.

    The standings after Double Jeopardy were:

    • Tom: 26 correct, 2 incorrect
    • Emmanuel: 14 correct, 2 incorrect
    • Katy: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

    Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

    • Tom: $20,600
    • Emmanuel: $9,400
    • Katy: $5,800

    Final Jeopardy Round

    The Final Jeopardy category for today was Travel USA.

    The clue read: "The website for this hotel includes mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber & Alexander Woollcott." 

    The correct response was: What is the Algonquin Hotel?

    Final Jeopardy Results:

    • Katy: $5,800 – $0 = $5,800 (What is the Chelsea?)
    • Emmanuel: $9,400 – $6,400 = $3,000 (What is the Plaza?)
    • Tom: $20,600 + $0 = $20,600 (What is Algonquin?)
    • Tom finished with $20,600, ensuring his victory for the day. His win brings his two-day total to $43,199, and he will return for the next game to defend his title.

    Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy Episode

    Jeopardy! Round

    Categories: Happy 80th, United Nations!; Musical Theater; On A First Name Basis; War Books; 3 Of The Same Letter; Some Clowns Mean Well

    Daily Double: Emmanuel found the Daily Double and got it correct, but still sat third after 15 clues.

    Scores at Commercial Break:

    • Tom: $4,000
    • Katy: $2,000
    • Emmanuel: $1,600

    Statistics at Break:

    • Tom: 7 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Katy: 3 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Emmanuel: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

    Interviews:

    • Emmanuel was once a competitive dairy products taster as part of FFA.
    • Katy thanked Beyoncé for getting on the show.
    • Tom was once called a good-but-not-great karaoke singer.

    After Jeopardy Round:

    • Tom: 14 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Emmanuel: 7 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Katy: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

    Scores After Jeopardy Round:

    • Tom: $9,000
    • Emmanuel: $3,000
    • Katy: $2,200

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    Categories: The 18th Century; “Oi”!; Good As Gold; Who Speaketh In The King James Bible?; Television; Friends In Dry Places

    Daily Doubles:

    • Emmanuel kept DDs out of Tom’s hands.
    • Emmanuel got DD2 wrong and didn’t go all-in on DD3, letting Tom pull ahead.

    Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

    • Tom: 26 correct, 2 incorrect
    • Emmanuel: 14 correct, 2 incorrect
    • Katy: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

    Scores Going into Final:

    • Tom: $20,600
    • Emmanuel: $9,400
    • Katy: $5,800

    Final Jeopardy!

    Correct Responses:

    • Katy: $5,800 – $0 = $5,800 (What is the Chelsea?)
    • Emmanuel: $9,400 – $6,400 = $3,000 (What is the Plaza?)
    • Tom: $20,600 + $0 = $20,600 (What is Algonquin?)

    Two-Day Total:

    • Tom: $43,199 (Win #3 tomorrow)

    Tom Devlin retained his title with $43,199 after two days. Knowledge and strategy helped him maintain a lead throughout the game and win. Tomorrow, show fans can watch him try for his third win.

    TOPICS: Jeopardy!


More Jeopardy! on Primetimer: