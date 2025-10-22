Wendy Osefo’s Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition episode rescheduled by Bravo following her arrest

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition's Dr. Wendy Osefo attends DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 (Image via Getty)

Bravo has announced a new air date for Wendy Osefo’s episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, which was postponed following her arrest.

Originally scheduled to premiere on October 14, 2025, the episode featuring Osefo will now air on November 9, 2025.

The change came after Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo were booked on multiple criminal charges. In the meantime, Bravo will air episodes featuring other The Real Housewives of Potomac stars in the original premiere slot.

Wendy Osefo’s Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition episode postponed and rescheduled following arrest

Episode overview and new premiere schedule

The logline for Osefo’s episode describes her Maryland household which emphasizes rules, scheduling and education, being swapped with Floridian Alethea Shapiro who follows a schedule with fewer rules and prioritizes independence. The episode will examine how both households manage the temporary lifestyle change.

Due to the rescheduling, Angie Katsanevas of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City starred in the first episode which aired on Tuesday, October 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will feature Melisa Gorga on October 28 and Emily Simpson on November 4.

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition features stars of The Real Housewives franchise swapping places with everyday mothers.

Each episode follows the visiting star as they adapt to the host household’s rules and routines, while the host family experiences the guest’s approach to daily life.

Criminal charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo

Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie were recorded on October 9 on 16 counts of a criminal nature. These criminal charges consist of seven felonies that mainly pertain to the alleged fabrication of false insurance claims.

The indictment documents indicate that these accusations result from an insurance claim for a $450,000 loss of property. As per the news, the couple stated that their house was broken into while they were on vacation in April.

Osefo made a report of the theft of jewelry and handbags. However, the police observed that subsequently, she was wearing a diamond ring that they had reported as stolen.

The spouses also have a charge sheet with a single-count misdemeanor accusation of making a false statement to an officer.

After their arrest, the two Osefos went to jail for one night in Westminster, Maryland. They were able to raise a combined bail of $100,000 to secure their release.

Wendy Osefo’s public statement

Following the arrest, Osefo posted on Instagram for the first time since the charges. She stated:

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful. Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful.”

The post included a photograph of Osefo with a track by gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne, accompanied by a caption directing viewers to watch a new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo.

Series impact and upcoming episodes

As a result of the arrest, Bravo pulled the premiere episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, originally set to feature Osefo.

The network replaced it with an episode starring Angie Katsanevas. Wendy Osefo’s episode remains scheduled for November 9, while other episodes featuring Melissa Gorga and Emily Simpson will continue to air on their planned dates.

Osefo is also confirmed for BravoCon in Las Vegas, although her attendance has not been clarified following the charges.

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition continues to follow the franchise’s format of swapping households between stars and everyday mothers, focusing on the differences in daily routines and household management.

