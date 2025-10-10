Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition delays premiere amid The Real Housewives of Potomac Wendy Osefo’s legal troubles

Wendy Osefo attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards (Image via Getty)

The premiere of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition has been delayed following legal issues involving Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo.

The show, originally scheduled to debut on October 14, 2025, will now premiere on October 21.

The Osefos were to be featured in the first episode of the series, which highlights reality stars swapping lives with everyday families.

The delay was announced after Wendy Osefo and her husband were arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud, including alleged false insurance claims.

Arrest and charges

Variety got hold of the court documents, announcing that on October 9, 2025, in Carroll County, Maryland, Wendy Osefo, as well as Eddie Osefo, were charged with multiple counts of fraud-related offenses.

Wendy Osefo is held accountable for 16 offenses, in detail, seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

Eddie Osefo was charged with 18 counts of criminal activity. The categories referred to in the charge paper were extended by one for insurance fraud and conspiracy, respectively.

The story of the Osefos fabricating a break-in at their house in April 2024 while they were on holiday is among the authorities' allegations.

They said that the thieves took their jewelry and handbags from well-known brands and that, in support of the supposed theft, they filed insurance claims amounting to $450,000 in property loss.

Among other things, the investigators discovered a picture that Wendy Osefo had shared, wherein she was wearing a diamond ring that had later been reported stolen.

Besides, the officials learned that some of the items reportedly stolen were actually restocked for full refunds in the shop before the alleged burglary.

Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees stated during a press conference that Osefo’s status as a reality star did not affect the investigation:

“I don’t care if she’s [a] real housewife, [a] fake housewife, or whatever she is — we would handle it the same way, regardless of who she was.”

State’s Attorney Haven N. Shoemaker Jr. confirmed that the couple is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on November 7, 2025, and that the felony charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Impact on Wife Swap premiere

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition features reality stars from The Real Housewives franchise swapping households with ordinary families.

Wendy and Eddie Osefo were originally set to appear in the first episode.

Following the arrests, Bravo decided to delay the premiere and replace the Osefos' episode with one featuring Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas. The network confirmed the new premiere date of October 21.

Variety was given a comment from the spokesperson of Wendy Osefo, in which it was explained that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, have returned to their home and are with the family in good spirits.

They are thankful for the large number of people who have reached out to them with concern and support, stating that their attention is on "family" and the judicial process.

The spokesperson added:

"The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

Osefo’s role in reality television

Wendy Osefo became a member of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast from its fifth season, that got on air in August 2020.

She holds the position of an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University and used to contribute to CNN. She has also appeared in Bravo commercials that celebrate her work and family accomplishments.

Eddie Osefo is an attorney, and he is also called "Happy Eddie." It is confirmed that Wendy Osefo will be at BravoCon in Las Vegas on the 18th-19th of November, but she might not be there because of some legal issues occurring currently.

Karen Huger was among those going through the legal system, where she was found guilty of DUI in December 2024, and six months of jail time were given to her.

In a video, Wendy Osefo was seen sharing her viewpoint on the incident, saying:

“I feel like everybody should be given the opportunity to have a platform to tell their own story. There’s no point or purpose in your story being told by others.”

Stay tuned for more updates.