The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo gets candid about her wife swap journey in the Bravo Spinoff

Wendy Osefo is not afraid to step into someone else's shoes.

She is trading her life with somebody she does not know.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is treating the audience with something different and unique.

The cast of the show is heading to Florida for an episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives edition.

Wendy is exchanging her life with Althea Shapiro and has to leave behind her structured life and adapt herself to Althea’s household.

Osefo shared her thoughts about quite literally stepping into someone’s shoes and how she did not hesitate to jump into the experiment.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo calls herself one of those who “jumps into things”







She spoke in an interview with OK! and revealed her experience about getting a new family and living someone else’s life and why it was as challenging as it sounds.

Wendy shared that she is one of those people who jump into things headfirst and then think about what would happen next.

She stated:



“ I'm one of those people where I jump into things headfirst, then think about the consequences later. I was like, 'This will be great!' I can look back on this when I'm 90 years old and say, 'Look what I did!'”



But her husband Eddie was not warmed up to the idea initially. Wendy shared:



“ But my husband [Eddie Osefo] had more questions. He was like, 'Wait, what is this? What are we doing? How long is this?' It was a mixed bag. But we talked through it. Then it all made sense and we decided, 'Hey, why not?'"



Wendy also admitted that while she wanted to adjust to Shapiro household but she wanted some of her rules to be part of it.

Osefo is known to be stricter, disciplined and organized in managing her own house but she wanted the Shapiro family to be comfortable during her stay there.

She remarked:



“ I wanted to come into the Shapiro household with love. I know that they had their own rules. I also knew that these are kids who miss their mom. I didn't want to be a burden. I wanted to be an addition. I wanted to make sure that I respected what they had going on, but I also wanted to bring in any positivity I could add to their household. I hope I was able to do that."



Wendy also admitted that seeing things from someone else’s perspective was tough but still quite refreshing.

She even mentioned where the main difference between the two lies.



“The key difference between Wife Swap and The Real Housewives of Potomac is that in RHOP, we center our friendship as a group. The story and what the viewers get to see is the group dynamic. With Wife Swap, it is centered around our experiences as mothers — that in and of itself is a unique sorority, for lack of a better word, to be a part of.”



She also shared that motherhood is not easy and though she and Alethea would be doing the same thing but it would be interesting for the viewers to see them doing it in their own way.

Osefo did remark that there were moments when she felt “completely overwhelmed”.

Wendy has put a hold on her career as a teacher for the show, business and being a good wife & mother.

But she still feels that balancing everything personally and professionally is quite hard.

She states:



“ I have moments where I'm just completely overwhelmed. I tell Eddie, 'I just need a break today.' I have to reset. It's a constant struggle and journey for me. I think it will always be."



