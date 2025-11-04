"You pulled a stunt, girl": Karamo Brown calls out the Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo after arrest

Karamo Brown (Image via Getty)

The drama surrounding the arrest of Wendy Osofo refuses to die down.

Now another television personality has something to say about the scandal.

Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on October 9, 2025, and charged with seven counts of insurance fraud and eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

On Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Karamo Brown offered an interesting perspective on the issue.

Karamo stated, as reported by Reality Tea on November 3, 2025:



“ Okay, you pulled a stunt, girl. You was trying some insurance fraud, girl. Okay, girl, you got caught. Girl, now go do the time”



He then laughed, and Cohen seemed shocked at his brutal honesty.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo returned to social media after the arrest







In the same interview, Karamo said,



“I’m just used to stunt queens in the gay community, so I was like, ‘Oh, this is a stunt.’ Okay, you pulled a stunt, girl. You was trying some insurance fraud, girl.”



Karamo then went to validate his thoughts on Weny Osefo:



“Isn’t that what she did? That’s what she did, right? She pulled a stunt. She said she didn’t have the ring, and then she had the ring, right? That’s a stunt.”



Wendy Osefo and her husband reported a burglary at their home in Maryland in April 2024.

They reported that the burglars stole nearly 80 items, which were valued at around $450,000.

Police investigated and found certain red flags in their claims.

The fire alarm system showed no motion inside the house during the incident.

Additionally, some items listed as stolen were returned for refunds at a later time.

Along with the other charges, Wendy was also charged with a misdemeanor.

They were later released on $50,000 bail.

She returned to social media on October 20, 2025, when she posted a picture of herself posing with the caption:



“ And through it all, GOD remains faithful. Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful.”



Her legal team claimed that her arrest was illegal and was due to “defects in the charging document.”

Wendy’s fellow cast member Keiarna Stewart also expressed her thoughts on the issue on the October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

She stated:



“I was shocked and, to be honest, I was a little bit disappointed. I didn’t expect that. It was just shocking. All I have to say is thoughts and prayers for Wendy at this time because it’s sad.”



Gizelle Bryant, another cast member from The Real Housewives of Potomac, also expressed her thoughts and disappointment about the incident.

She stated on her podcast Reasonably Shady on October 27:



“I’m so disappointed.I immediately thought, first of all, huge disappointment. Sad, right, because this is so sad for their children. Guilty or innocent, their parents were removed from their house and brought down to a police station, and charged. They have mugshots. That is, I’m sure, super scary for their children, so sad.”



Andy Cohen addressed the issue and said that he is really sad and is a “Wendy fan.”

He then went on to praise Wendy for promoting education and family values, remarking that he is thinking of her and her family.

Stay tuned for more such updates.