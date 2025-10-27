The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant returns to Hampton University to celebrate 35 Years of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Giselle Bryant (Image Via Instagram/@gizellebryant)

Gizelle Bryant is proud of her association with her sorority and is flaunting her return to sisterhood and her alma mater, Hampton University.

Bryant, popularly known for her reality series The Real Housewives of Potomac, was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first and oldest Greek letter organization established by Black women.

She shared her love for her sorority house in the past, too. She shared a picture of herself wearing AKA shirts in various poses on Instagram in 2012.

Along with Giselle, The Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Dr. Wendy Osefo was also a member of the sorority.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant celebrated 35 years of her return to Alpha Kappa Alpha







Gizelle Bryant shared a bit more about her sorority sisterhood as she returned to her Alma Mater, Hampton University, for homecoming weekend.

She shared a group of pictures on her Instagram stories with her sorority sisters and a new generation of Alpha Kappa Alpha members.

She celebrated her return to the sorority and wrote on the photo carousel on Instagram, stating:



“Celebrating 35 years of [AKA Sorority]. Come thru [Gamma Theta chapter] love my line sisters.”



She recalled her old college sorority life at Hampton University, where she studied in the spring of 1990, as indicated by the captions.

Bryant also shared throwback pictures of the celebration of Alpha Gamma Alpha’s Founder’s Day.

The photo shared by her showed her younger self, donning sorority colors in a chic outfit.

She wore a green beret and a pink jacket layered with a white button-up. Her picture showed her donning a pair of Wayfarer sunglasses, a classic pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

The photo carousel was captioned as:



“Skee Wee My Sorors!”



Some of the famous names from the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority include actress Phylicia Rashad, former Vice President Kamala Harris, comedian Wanda Sykes, Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison and attorney Star Jones.

Bryant graduated from Hampton University in 1992 and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

She has shared her experience about her college. She confessed that it was her father who advised her to attend a historically Black college and university during an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2022.

She said that it was her father, Curtis Graves, who guided her to go to Hampton University. She remarked:



“My dad was very influential in the civil rights movement. He’s all about empowering the black community and doing what’s best for us. But when I got to [HU} that’s when I figured out that I was where I was supposed to be.”



She further emphasized the importance of the community, describing it as a special experience for her. She said:



“I realized, OK, this is special right? This is family. This is a community that cares for each other. It was an experience I was grateful for.”



