Angel and Jassi break down their off-camera confrontation in Nevis on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 6

Angel Massie (Image Via Getty)

When the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac made their way to the resort after the dinner, the cameras stopped rolling.

But what viewers did not know was that an undocumented, intense conversation had taken place between two of the castmates.

These castmates were Angel Massie and Jassie Rideaux, who were engaged in that long, tense conversation.

Now the ladies are filling up the rest of the cast members as well as the audience on what transpired after dinner at the Nevis resort.

During episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Angel accused Jassi of being a big mouth during the role playing game at Jassi’s bachelorette party.

The fellow cast member could not take the suspense any longer and asked what was going on between the two.

Angel then revealed what had happened between them in Nevis.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10: Jassi spilled some background tea about Angel that she got from someone else











The ladies were curious about what Angel and Jassi were talking about on the golf cart after the dinner in Nevis.

Wendy even went on to remark that she had never heard Angel speak like that before.

Angel revealed that someone messaged Jassi about her and they gave her incorrect information regarding her.

Jassi also recounted the incident and told that she pulled Angel to the side saying



“ I have heard that there were some instances where she really made some people feel excluded and left out, because that is not what Angel has showed me that she is.”



Jassie then talks more about it in her confessional video that someone gave her some background tea on Angel and told her that she is not the “nicest person”.

Angel then proceeds to tell her part of the story.

She shares with the other cast members that one particular woman who has talked to Jassi was someone she was friends with when she started dating her now husband Bobby Massie in 2016.

Massie then revealed that the particular person had gone back to Bobby’s agent to relay that Angel has “stolen money from his account.”

The particular person in question also claimed that she had hidden birth control so that she could apparently “get pregnant by Bobby without his knowledge”.

She then went on to conclude:



“And so, when I found out that she did this, I let her have it.”



But Jassi then goes on to say that it has come to her in another way.

She mentioned that someone else “who had an eyewitness” to how Angel “treated another person” had also contacted her.

So, Jassi had heard that Angel had a reputation for being someone who is “very mean” and “nasty”.

But she did conclude that after getting to know her she is glad that she did not pre judge Massie.

Angel then talks to the rest of ladies claiming that she is tired “at this point.”

Gizelle Bryant came to Angel’s defense by stating that she was “rightly” upset but asked whether she is angry with Jassi or just with the incident in general.

Angel just says:



“I don’t know”



She then goes out of the party leaving the rest of the cast bewildered about the issue.

Angel talks about her take on the situation in the confessional:



“I don't know Jassi. So, for her to bring up something that was hurtful to me and my family in the past, I'm really, really bothered by it. ... It feels like she tried to go on a fact-finding mission to find out anything negative that she could about me."



Before Angel left, Gizelle and Ashley praised Jassi for bringing this up with Angel one on one instead of doing it in front of entire group.

They assured Jessie these rumors are baseless as Angel is happily married with two children.

Keiarna Stewart, however, mentions how her Angel is in a “ very fragile space”.

Stay tuned for more such updates.