"How do you know these things about him?": The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley questions Stacey's connection with Chris Samuels

The Real Housewives of Potomac is getting all the drama with Ashley firing questions to Stacey about her alleged romance with Monique Samuel’s ex- husband Chris Samuels.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 it was hinted that the discussion between the ladies is going to be shifted eventually to Chris and Stacey’s relationship.

In the latest episode aired on November 2, 2025 cast members were talking at the dinner table when Stacey started talking about Gizelle dating NFL player Shawn.

Ashley suddenly takes a dig at all the members, asking who amongst the ladies are dating NFL players.

But when Stacey refuses to react, she calls her out by talking about Chris and goes to reveal that she is trying to get close to Chris Samuels.

When Stacey tries to defend claiming that Chris is a great man and a great father, Ashley chimes in and states:



“How do you know these things about him?”



The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey calls Chris Samuels her “good friend”







The conversation starts with Stacey taking a dig at Gizelle for dating Shawn where Gizelle lashes out and says he is not her boyfriend, just her date.

At the same time Ashley points that almost all of them have been on a date with NFL players sometime or the other.

But seeing Stacey quiet, she points out and asks her why she is not raising her fan.

Stacey brushes it off by stating that she don’t know what Ashley is talking about.

Ashley then goes on to reveal that:



“So my homegirl told me that you reached out to her to try to get close to somebody. He played on the former Redskins team.”



The table then erupts with excitement and shock finding that Stacey is trying to date Chris Samuels.



Stancey then turns to Ashley and questions her about who relayed the news to her, to which she replies:



“My friend is a publicist who works with a lot of athletes. Tatiana told me on the night of my Bloom Ball that you had reached out to her to connect you with Chris Samuels.”



Stacey defends herself, saying that she loves Chris Samuels and he is a great father and a great man and they are “good friends.”

She also goes on to say that:



“ Both of us having gone through a divorce. We have a lot of friends in common and that’s what it is.”



Ashley goes on to say that it is not just her friend but Chris is talking to other people too regarding her.

To this Stacey retorts:



“I mean, if you were a guy, wouldn’t you tell someone that I was trying to date him. Like, are you kidding me?”



Gizelle and Angel Massie both jump in and sets the record straight by mentioning that Chris is “not like that.”

For those unversed, Angel Massie’s husband Bobby Massie was one of Chris Samuels’s apprentices.

Ashley also points out Stacey's hypocrisy that she wants to point out Gizelle over her dating Shawn but what about her?

Gizelle then inquires if she has ever met Monique, to which she says



“I haven’t met her. Maybe one day I will, but I haven’t.”



In her confessional interview, Stacey states:



“You can’t expose something that is not true. I am gonna live my best life in that nameless robe and have a great time. I am not thinking about Gizelle or Ashley.”



Stacey concludes by telling the group that she wants her to be somebody and is not accepting the truth.

