Sydney Sweeney’s new movie ‘Christy’ struggles at the box office with one of the weakest openings ever for a major release

Veteran actress Sydney Sweeney’s new movie, Christy, which was initially released on November 7, 2025, suffered huge losses even after being available across 2184 theatres. For its opening day, on Friday, the film made $600,000, which was abysmally low, and Box Office Mojo suggests that the opening weekend would amass close to $3 million, which was very low according to the expectations for a movie of this scale.

The movie is a biographical narrative based on the life of Christy Martin, who was one of the most popular female boxers in the United States of America during the 1990s.

The plot and storyline of the movie are focused on the kind of abusive treatment that Christy had to endure at the hands of her manager, James V. Martin, who then also became her husband.

The movie also aims to dismantle the patriarchal systems around Christy Martin that make her suffer for being a well-known face in the world of sports.

Throughout the movie, Christy’s internalized misogyny and her inability to identify the abuse around her end up isolating her from other female friends who could have potentially been close to her.

Details explored on the plot and story arc of Sydney Sweeney’s new biopic movie, Christy, and its box office numbers

Christy (2025) was released on November 7, 2025, and is directed by Davic Michǒd and co-written by Mirrah Foulkes.

Despite being released in over 2000 theatres, the initial numbers on the opening Friday of the film only touched $600,000.

Box Office Mojo’s estimate projection for its opening weekend sales is $3 million, which is disappointing for a film of this scale.

Earlier this year, prior to the release of the movie, when Sydney Sweeney was asked about her preparation for the role of Christy Martin, she said,

“I came on board to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training”.

The central plotline of the biopic movie surrounds the rise of Christy Martin, who is an international boxer, and the kind of misogyny she had to face all around her.

Her manager, James Martin, abused her, but eventually she ended up getting married to him.

The movie shows how the rise of Christy’s fame eventually was also the reason behind her exploitation.

Christy’s husband, James, is an extremely patriarchal figure who has continually used to abused her. Christy is also shown struggling with her own internalized homophobia as well as internalized misogyny.

Her involuntary adherence to the patriarchal societal norms creates a lot of pent up anger, aggression, and frustration, which she ends up taking out on other women around her, whom she could have befriended instead.

She continues to deny herself her sexuality and is also shown being groomed by an older man, James, her husband.

In the movie, Christy continues to focus on how she is a good housewife and not a feminist, but this, in turn, is what causes her to be exploited both domestically by her abusive husband as well as by the entire patriarchal boxing community.

Christy, played by Sydney Sweeney, is a brilliant portrayal of the kind of nuances that were a part of Christy’s real life.

James is played by actor Ben Foster, who brings the role of the antagonist to life perfectly.

