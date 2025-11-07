Complete cast breakdown of Christy: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

A scene from Christy (Image via YouTube/@BlackBearPics)

Christy is an American biographical sports drama film written by David Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes and directed by David Michôd. It is a dramatized retelling of the true story of professional boxer Christy Martin charting her rise in the 1990s and her survival of a violent domestic attack. The film was released in the United States on November 7, 2025.

Famously known as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Christy is celebrated as one of the greatest female boxers, inducted into both the Nevada and International Boxing Halls of Fame. Her journey began in a small town in West Virginia. Under the guidance of her coach-turned-husband James V. Martin (Ben Foster), she fights for legitimacy in and out of the ring, struggling with misogyny, her s*xual identity and a violent marriage that nearly ends her life.

Filming for the biopic took place primarily in North Carolina with major production activities beginning around September 30, 2024 and wrapping up by mid-November of the same year. The state’s diverse locales stood in for settings ranging from West Virginia to Florida and Nevada helping to recreate the varied landscapes of the true story of the boxer.

Meet the cast member of Christy

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin





Sydney Sweeney stars as the legendary boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy, a role she described as an honor and a transformative experience. Speaking to W Magazine, Sweeney revealed she underwent an intense three-month training regimen gaining over 30 pounds while weight training and kickboxing daily to embody Martin’s strength and resilience. Christy Martin herself praised Sweeney’s dedication, expressing gratitude for her authentic portrayal.

The American actress Sydney is best known for her roles in projects like In the Vault, Sharp Objects, Madame Web, Anyone But You and The Handmaid's Tale.

Ben Foster as James V. Martin





Ben Foster portrays James V. Martin, Christy Martin’s husband and former manager in Christy. James was reportedly emotionally, financially and physically abusive throughout their marriage. After Christy sought a divorce in 2010, he brutally attacked her, stabbing and shooting her, though she survived. James was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison where he died on November 26, 2024.

Ben is well known for his work in projects such as Hell or High Water, The Messenger, Motor City, Sharp Corner and King Ivory.

Merritt Wever as Joyce Salters





Merritt Wever portrays Joyce Salters, Christy Martin’s conservative mother in Christy. Joyce is a conflicted parent uneasy about her daughter’s boxing career and s*xuality. Initially unaware of Christy’s abusive marriage, Joyce struggled with guilt after the attack but later became a steadfast supporter. Despite their complicated relationship, the two shared a close bond until Joyce’s death on February 28, 2025.

Emmy Award winner American actress Merritt is known for Nurse Jackie, The Gilded Age, Severance and Memory.

Tony Cavalero as James Maloney





Tony Cavalero portrays James “Shortdog” Maloney, a boxer who often trained and worked alongside Christy Martin in Christy. Maloney who maintained a low public profile was a longtime associate of Martin and reportedly spent much of his boxing career in Orlando supporting her.

Tony Cavalero is an English actor whose notable works include School of Rock, The Righteous Gemstones, The Dirt and The Conners.

Chad L. Coleman as Don King





Chad Coleman portrays boxing promoter Don King in Christy. King who also promoted legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, played a pivotal role in Christy Martin’s career. In April 2025, Christy inducted King into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame, crediting him for giving her a rare opportunity and inspiring her success.

Chad L. Coleman is best known for his performances in The Wire, The Walking Dead and Copshop.

Jess Gabor as Rosie





Jess Gabor portrays Rosie, a character inspired by Christy Martin’s real-life high school girlfriend, Sherry Lusk. Martin and Lusk met in eighth grade, began dating in high school but separated due to her parents’ disapproval. They reconnected in 2010 when Lusk helped Martin escape her abusive husband and supported her after the attack, though their relationship did not last.

Jess Gabor is an actress and producer, known for Shameless, Confessional and Criminal Minds.

Coleman Pedigo as Randy Salters





In Christy, Coleman Pedigo makes his film debut as Randy Salters, Christy Martin’s devoted brother who like their father, worked in the coal mines. The siblings shared a close relationship and Martin continues to honor his memory following his death on November 28, 2020, celebrating his “heavenly birthday” each July.

Katy O’Brian as Lisa Holewyne





O’Brien portrays Lisa Holewyne, a boxer who met Christy Martin in 2001 and later became her partner. A skilled martial artist, Katy expressed deep respect for portraying Lisa’s love story with Christy authentically. Martin and Holewyne married in November 2017 and marked their seventh anniversary in 2024.

Katy O’Brian is an actress, her notable works are Love Lies Bleeding, The Mandalorian, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Twisters.

Ethan Embry as John Salters





Ethan Embry portrays John Salters, Christy Martin’s supportive father, who works as a welder at a West Virginia coal mine. Christy shared a close bond with her father, celebrating his 80th birthday in August 2025 and recalling his constant encouragement to pursue her dreams.

Ethan’s notable works include Disturbing Behavior and Sweet Home Alabama.

Supporting Cast member of Christy

James Self as Coach

Bill Kelly as Larry Carrier

Miles Mussenden as Richard Christmas

Bryan Hibbard as Big Jeff

Jay Croft as Douglas

Emma Jackson as Bonnie

Valyn Hall as Dana Jamison

