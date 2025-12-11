The Accident season 2 ending explained: Who killed Charro?

Image: Netflix/Tudum

The Accident season 2 came on Netflix on December 10, 2025. The show quickly reveals what’s happening with Charo and Emiliano. In the last season, they were convicted of murder, and Emiliano’s carelessness caused the kids’ deaths. The new season starts with them in prison, but their story soon turns into a revenge plot as Charro manages to escape from prison.

Charro is framed by his wife, Lupe, for murder and struggles to prove his alibi because his lawyer is not in favor of truly helping him in court. Later, Charro finds out that his lawyer is having an affair with Lupe. After learning this, his motive changes; he now wants revenge on Lupe and the lawyer.

Tamara, Charro’s ex-wife, helps him escape during a prison riot. During the chaos, Charro stabs Emiliano, but Emiliano survives. When Charro realizes the truth about Lupe and the lawyer’s affair, he gets back together with Tamara. Tamara, who has a grudge against Lupe, tries to manipulate Charro to seek revenge on her and the lawyer Ulises. But in the final confrontation, Charro doesn’t dare to kill Lupe; instead, she ends up killing Charro.

Why did Lupe kill Charro in The Accident season 2?

In the final showdown, Charro and Tamara trick Lupe by pretending that Tamara wants to buy Lupe’s land. Before Lupe arrives, Charro shoots Ulises, and their fake land deal fails. Meanwhile, Emiliano gets released from prison early due to his injury. He learns that Dynamite, Charro’s helper, attacked his wife, Daniela, and decides that revenge is the only way to set things right.

Alex, Lupe’s son, tells Emiliano everything, and Emiliano rushes to save Lupe, who is being trapped in Charro’s and Tamara’s plan. When Charro gets a chance to shoot Lupe, he hesitates because he still has feelings for her. Seeing this, Tamara leaves, and Emiliano ends up shooting Charro instinctively to save Lupe. The bullet doesn’t kill Charro, and Emiliano is afraid to shoot again because he doesn’t want more bloodshed after his traumatic past, which caused many innocent kids to die.

Soon after, Emiliano rushes to inform the police, and in the meantime, Lupe strangles Charro to death. The cycle of hate ends with Charro dead. Lupe and Charro’s toxic relationship leaves Alex disturbed, as both had cheated on each other, Charro hid his family with Tamara, and Lupe had an affair with Ulises. Alex was also in love with Emiliano’s daughter, Lucia, but upon seeing how their fathers were behind killing each other, by the end of The Accident season 2, they chose their separate ways.

Lupe also died in The Accident season 2

In court, only Lupe’s son, Alex, testifies against her, revealing all the crimes she had framed Charro for. Lupe is sentenced to 75 years in prison. She feels happy about Alex testifying, making her realize her mistakes, but soon after, she dies.

In the last season, Lupe had killed Moncho and Eulogio in a way that has now come back and killed her. Moncho’s wife, Yola, wanted revenge and tried to kill Lupe in the same way Lupe killed Moncho. She visits Lupe in prison and gives her poisoned chocolate, the same kind she gave Moncho.

After Lupe’s death, Alex becomes an orphan, losing both of his parents. But he didn’t want her to die; he only wanted Lupe to be punished rightly for her mistakes. Yola, after finishing her revenge plan, leaves with her children to start a new life.

By the end of The Accident season 2, Emiliano and Daniel rekindle their love story with Emiliano returning to the family home and resuming his work as a lawyer, and Daniela as the police chief.