How many episodes are there in The Accident season 2? Episode count and more

Netflix’s Mexican thriller drama, The Accident/Accidente season 2, is now available to stream with all six episodes. Created by Leonardo Padrón, the show follows the aftermath of the kids’ death, when the “Boucy castle, full of children, flies away.”

When the show’s first season was released, it became number 1 on the global Top 10 list for non-English shows, with 10.4 million views in the first week. Because the show became very popular on Netflix, it was renewed for a second season. This new season ties up the loose ends and gives a closure to the story and all its characters.

The show premiered all six episodes on December 10, 2025. The new season continues its plot where it left off in the previous season. After the devastating accident, the people of the community struggle to deal with the tragic loss and find a way to take revenge on the person responsible for their children’s deaths. Upon investigating, Emiliano was found guilty of the three kids’ deaths when the accident happened, whereas Charro was wrongly framed for the murder of two people.

The Accident season 2: Episode count and streaming options

The first season had 10 episodes, but Season 2 of The Accident has only six episodes. The show is a big hit worldwide, and people everywhere can watch it on Netflix even though it is a Mexican series. In this new season, the characters from Season 1 struggle between forgiving and seeking revenge. The story makes them choose whether to accept what happened and move on, or fight back for their loss.

Episode guide of The Accident season 2 (via Netflix)

Episode 1: One Year Later (runtime 45 mins)

Synopsis: In prison, the cat and mouse game begins between Emiliano and Charro, while Lupe has several moves up her sleeve. Carla desperately searches for David.

Episode 2: Under Threat (runtime 42 mins)

Synopsis: A prison riot ends in an escape and a life in danger. Family feuds put a strain on Lucía and Alex’s relationship. Carla gets an unannounced visitor.

Episode 3: Unforgiving Truths (runtime 43 mins)

Synopsis: Charro’s homecoming takes a turn. Alex overhears a terrible secret that could change everything. Emiliano reunites with his family, but remains haunted.

Episode 4: Crossfire (runtime 48 mins)

Synopsis: A close call puts Emiliano and Daniela on edge. Tamara proposes a business deal to Lupe. Alex’s confession drives a wedge between him and Lucía.

Episode 5: Mask Off (runtime 43 mins)

Synopsis: Pain and stress break a family apart. Charro introduces Alex to someone special, as Javier struggles with his deception. Emiliano investigates Ulises.

Episode 6: From the Ruins of Hate (runtime 48 mins)

Synopsis: A confrontation in the desert into a dangerous chase. As Lupe faces trial, Alex makes a decision. Daniela uncovers the truth behind Charro’s escape.

All six episodes of The Accident Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Viewers need an active Netflix plan to watch it. In the US, Netflix has three main plans:

Standard with Ads: $7.99/month (2 screens, Full HD)

Standard: $17.99/month (2 screens, no ads, Full HD)

Premium: $24.99/month (4 screens, no ads, 4K UHD, spatial audio)

Extra members can be added for an additional cost on the Standard and Premium plans.

Exploring the plot of The Accident season 2

In The Accident Season 2, we see Emiliano serving his jail sentence for the deaths he caused by mistake. Charro, who is his enemy, is also in the same prison because he was found guilty of several murders (framed wrongfully by Lupe). Soon, a new character from Charro’s past appears and helps him escape from jail. After escaping, Charro discovers that his lawyer and his lover, Lupe, were having an affair. Because of this betrayal, Charro now wants revenge not only on Emiliano but also on Lupe.

Charro later gets a chance to kill Lupe, but whether he actually kills her or not is something you will find out only after watching the show. By the end of the season, two major characters also die in this revenge battle. The story ends here, but if Season 3 ever happens, there may be a new revenge plot connected to the characters who died.

