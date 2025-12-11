Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 11 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Cat, EJ and Sophia of Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Eerie and creepy incidents overwhelm the upcoming storyline of Days of Our Lives as DiMera members continue to be targeted. EJ happens to be the only free sibling facing an abduction danger next. Meanwhile, Sophia teams up with Rachel as both the delinquents plan for a bigger move. Elsewhere, Alex is facing a hidden threat from Stephanie’s stalker fan in the long-running Peacock soap.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives focused on the kidnappings of the DiMera siblings as one-by-one Tony, Kristen, Chad and Theo vanished from civilized society to end up in the family crypt. Meanwhile, Brady left his daughter in Bayview to recover while moving into the Kiriakis mansion, angry with Marlena. In the psychiatric facility, Rachel befriended Sophia who was normal but pretended to be vague in front of others.

While the Blacks grieved Rachel’s predicament, Alex worried about Stephanie’s enthusiastic fan. After getting her fan mails checked by Steve, the concerned beau landed in Chicago to look out for Stephanie’s safety. At the same time, unknown people were seen outside her hotel room. Elsewhere, Cat drugged EJ to dig information on the ongoing kidnappings but was chastised by Rafe.

Days of Our Lives: The Sophia-Rachel collaboration hints at a future possibility

As fans already know, Rachel was recently admitted into Bayview. While Brady dropped a tearful Rachel at the facility, Sophia, who came there earlier, greeted her secretly. The two developed a rapport as the teenager visited the new entrant often. Moreover, Sophia snuck out to buy them burgers as Rachel fooled the nurse into thinking Sophia was in her bed.

With the two planning to collaborate and have each other’s backs, the Days of Our Lives plot hints at a future escape from Bayview. Their recent burger episode may be a tease to when the two delinquents decide to step out of the facility to visit their friends and enemies. Sophia may soon feel the need to look in at her baby.

In the meantime, Rachel will likely stay quiet about Sophia’s secret if Tate, Holly or Brady visit her. She may also pry out information on baby Trey-Tesoro to feed Sophia with the latest updates.

Days of Our Lives: EJ may be the culprit or the next victim

EJ seemed surprisingly nonchalant during the recent events of vanishing DiMera family members. On the contrary, he remembered being in an Italian hospital where Cat read the Wuthering Heights to him, leading him to claim a special connection with her. As of now, Rafe, Cat, Jada, Theo, Kristen and others believe EJ to be the kidnapper of his siblings.

However, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives may find EJ to be the next abduction victim. He may be surprised to find himself inside the family crypt surrounded by his missing siblings. As the rest of the victims realize that they wrongly believed EJ to be the kidnapper, the latter will learn whatever the others dig out in the crypt by then.

The show also hints at the arrival of actor Dan Gauthier on December 19, 2025, as Peter Blake, Kristen’s biological brother and Stefano’s adopted son. As part of the DiMera family, Peter will likely play an important role in the current mess.

Days of Our Lives: Alex faces grave danger

Recently, Alex recognized that Stephanie’s crazy fan might also be a criminal and her stalker, thanks to Holly’s mail sorting and Steve’s sleuthing. As such, he arrived in Stephanie’s Chicago hotel to protect her. However, both missed the unknown stalkers outside her room.

The DOOL spoilers suggest that Alex may help Stephanie with her mail sorting in her room and open a mail containing a weird powder. As he gets doused in the powder, Alex will likely warn Stephanie to stay away from him and the powder.

The latter may quickly dial 911. While Alex will likely be taken to the hospital and saved, Jada and the police department may consider the threat of a bio weapon looming.

Other story arcs may include Leo cornering Gwen for her collaboration with EJ and Brady’s growing closeness with Sarah. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming drama as Alex faces danger and EJ is victimized.