BravoCon 2025: A look at everything happening on Sunday, November 16

Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga during 2019 BravoCon (Image Via Getty)

BravoCon 2025 is all set to take place at Ceaser Forun in Las Vegas.

The annual conference is something a Bravo fan fan waits for throughout the year.

This year BravoCon will see more than 150 Bravo celebrities to intract and reveal more about their lives and looks in the conference.

During the weekend of the conference the beloved Bravo stars will take over the Caesar Forum.

BravoCon 2025: All about what's happening on Sunday, November 16, 2025







Here is the lineup for November 16, 2025, at BravoCon.

Welcome to BravoCon DJ Set with Dorinda Medley: 9:30 - 10:15 A.M

Dorinda Medley will be creating waves with her morning DJ Set.

Ask Andy: 10:15 - 11:00 A.M

Host and Executive producer Andy Cohen will take some hot questions from the fans.

Bravo F’ing Bravo: 10:15–10:35 A.M

Kate Chastain would be joined by surprise special guest.

Here they will all about all you need to know headlines and buzz before anything else.

Mystery Bravolebrity & More! : 10:30 - 11:15 A.M

Bravo fans team will team up with celebrities and participate in surprise challenges, tests and win prizes.

Housewife2Housewife: Legacy & Newbies: 10:30 - 11:15 A.M

The cast from the Real Housewives franchises, old and new will join in conversation which includes names such as Melissa Gorga, Tamra Judge, Bozoma Saint John, Bronwyn Newport and more.

Into the Bravo Multiverse: 11:00 - 11:20 A.M

The stars such as Dolores Catania, Tom Schwartz and Dorinda Medley will talk about crossing over different franchises in Bravoverse.

The Love Island USA Cast Takes Over the Bravo Insider Deck!: 11:30 - 12:15 A.M

Join islanders along with Ashley Darby on Bravo Insider Deck stage.

Captains & Crews Vs. Chief Stews: 11:30 - 12:15 A.M

Join the cast of Below Deck as they compete in a game of trivia.

“Classic” Kathy & Kyle: 11:45 - 12:05 A.M

RHOBH stars Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards reflect on the best moments and also test each other’s knowledge.

Watch Party by Bravo: Summer House Rewind: 11:45 - 12:30 P.M

Join Summer House cast as they talk about the show and relive their best moments.

I Got It from My Momma: 12:30 - 12:50 P.M

Next Gen NYC cast joins their mothers to talk more about their reality T.V career.

Spill the Salt Lake Ci-Tea : 12:45 - 1:30 P.M

Watch the best moments from RHOSLC with the cast.

The BravoCon Ball Is In Your Court & More! : 1:15 - 1:45 P.M

Guess the Bravo trivia while racing against the time.

#NoFilter : 1:45 - 2:30 P.M

The Bravo celebrities will get candid in front of audience revealing what is on their mind.

Unexpected Duos: 2:00 - 2:20 P.M

Join the Bravo celebs as they test their friendship in front of audience.

It’s All About to Go South : 2:45 - 3:30 P.M

The cast of Southern Charm will show-off their charm ahead of their new season.

Friends in the Spotlight: 2:45 - 3:05 PM

The friends of the Real Housewives stars brings some of the most memorable moments from the show.

Bravo2Bravo: Rumor Spill : 3:00 - 3:45 P.M

Bravo Celebrities will talk about the rumour and set the record straight for all.

Shade Assassins : 3:30 - 3:50 P.M

Bravo celebs will throw comebacks and display their wit

BravoCon Playhouse & More: 3:45 - 4:30 P.M

Fans team up with celebs in challenges and win cool prizes.

Thank U, Next Gen - 4:00 - 4:45 P.M

Next Gen NYC will make their BravoCon debut.

Bravo Fashionistias: 4:15 - 4:35 P.M

The trendsetter will talk about their styles and showcase some of the most fashionable moments.

BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen

The weekend will wrap up with a special edition of Watch What Happens Next.

Stay tuned for more such updates.